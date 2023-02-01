Are the Duttons on "Yellowstone" inherently evil? Well, there's a lot of debate surrounding that. In an article for And Philosophy last April, Dr. Jamey Heit examined the morality of the show, focusing particular attention on Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) interest in Nietzsche's "Beyond Good and Evil" in the Season 3 episode "Meaner Than Evil." Dr. Heit said that the show rejects a simple understanding of morality — instead, it's more complex. The Duttons' enemies are, according to Dr. Heit, evil and don't fight fair. That forces the Duttons to be, as the episode title suggests, meaner than evil. Of course, that interpretation stands on the assumption that the Duttons deserve to hold on to their ranch. Not everyone is on board with that.

