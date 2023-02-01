Read full article on original website
Taylor Sheridan Acknowledges That Yellowstone Is Supposed To Be Morally Ambiguous
Are the Duttons on "Yellowstone" inherently evil? Well, there's a lot of debate surrounding that. In an article for And Philosophy last April, Dr. Jamey Heit examined the morality of the show, focusing particular attention on Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) interest in Nietzsche's "Beyond Good and Evil" in the Season 3 episode "Meaner Than Evil." Dr. Heit said that the show rejects a simple understanding of morality — instead, it's more complex. The Duttons' enemies are, according to Dr. Heit, evil and don't fight fair. That forces the Duttons to be, as the episode title suggests, meaner than evil. Of course, that interpretation stands on the assumption that the Duttons deserve to hold on to their ranch. Not everyone is on board with that.
Piper Perabo Hopes Yellowstone Fans Take The Show's Issues To Heart
With the latest show in the "Yellowstone" universe, "1923," having already been renewed for Season 2 on Paramount, it looks like Taylor Sheridan's massive western collective isn't going anywhere any time soon. And if any more indication is needed of fan demand for the franchise, "Yellowstone," the flagship series of Sheridan's universe, seems to be going on as strong as ever (via Parrot Analytics).
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Charlie Chaplin's Disturbingly True History Inspired One Of The X-Files' Most Iconic Episodes
There have been many science fiction and horror shows that have become popular hits with audiences, or at least found a nice niche and fervently loyal fanbase. However, when it comes to a series in the genre that appealed to pop culture fans on a massive scale, "The X-Files" is arguably the show that fits that bill the best. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully respectively, "The X-Files" engaged in the ultimate delicate balancing act between pure science fiction spectacle and bone-chilling horror, while also leaving room for a lot of comedic elements and melodrama throughout.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
TV Actors Who Returned To Television With A Hit After Failed Movie Careers
These days, television and movies are almost indistinguishable from each other to an extent. Things all sort of blur together on streaming services, where viewers often don't differentiate between films and extended episodes of series — and this is spurred on by the fact that most series have the look and the budget of a major Hollywood production. Furthermore, when actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Giamatti are all doing TV shows, the previous sharply-drawn line between the big and small screens is virtually nonexistent.
Law & Order's Dick Wolf Knows His Fascination With Crime Is Weird
Since the 1980s, television creator, writer, and executive producer Dick Wolf has fashioned some of the most easily identifiable procedural dramas in TV history. After getting his start as a writer and co-executive producer on "Hill Street Blues" and "Miami Vice," the creator combined era-specific struggles in law enforcement to his first magnum opus as a showrunner, NBC's "Law & Order," which aired for an astonishing 20 years from 1990-2010 before being revived again in 2021. This show soon led to a franchise with 1999's "Law & Order" SVU," which airs to this day, in addition to "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and the short-lived "Law & Order: Trial by Jury" and "Law & Order: True Crime."
Michael Keaton's 60 Minutes Episode Only Made Fans' Love For Him Grow
Michael Keaton made his professional debut in show business as a member of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" floor crew in 1975 (per Fred Rogers Productions). Today, Keaton is a distinguished, multi-faceted thespian who steals scene after scene. He totally commits to every part and unearths the whole truth about his characters for moviegoers. Whether it's flexing his comedic chops in Ron Howard's "Night Shift," or terrorizing new homeowners Melanie Griffith and Matthew Modine in "Pacific Heights," fans always walk away knowing Keaton gave his very best.
Why Seamus O'Meara From Law & Order: Organized Crime Looks So Familiar
By now, it's not a stretch of the imagination to believe that the "Law & Order" franchise is going to be around for as long as TV content is being produced. Now on its seventh series, the latest installment is "Law & Order: Organized Crime," starring Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt. With lead detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returning from retirement, the focus is on the dangerous underworld of organized crime and its shady characters.
American Horror Story's Naomi Grossman Had No Idea What Pepper Looked Like Until After She Was Cast
"American Horror Story" loves to change its format, setting, and characters in the long-running anthology series. The very first "American Horror Story" is wholly dedicated to a beautiful and spacious house, though unfortunately, this exceptional domicile is populated by an incredible array of ghosts and damned individuals, and even the house itself may represent a schism between this plane of existence and one filled with pain, suffering, and evil. Considering that the first season of "AHS" focused on the aptly named "Hell House," the second season needed to do something big and different.
Jessica Lange Ranks Her Favorite American Horror Story Seasons
Ryan Murphy's daring anthology series "American Horror Story" introduced a new generation to Hollywood icon Jessica Lange. The scene-stealing actress made her debut in the very first season alongside Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who would soon become repeating headliners of the series' cast. Her glorious introduction as the unapologetic Constance Langdon instantly captivated viewers, leaving them wondering what she would do next.
Why The Judge In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Looks So Familiar
Believe it or not, ABC's procedural hit "The Rookie" is already well into its fifth season on the air. From the looks of things, the Nathan Fillion-fronted drama is setting the table to run for several more seasons before all is said and done. For the time being, however, the titular officer and his merry band of allies continue to fight the good fight on the mean streets of the greater Los Angeles area.
Small Details You Missed In Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
The "Transformers" movie franchise is a testament to the enduring appeal of the popcorn movie. The second movie "Revenge of the Fallen" made even more money than the first, and the third installment "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" was even more popular still, making over a billion dollars despite reshuffling the cast, retconning much of the existing story, and generally being kind of incoherent. Like more or less every Michael Bay movie, "Dark of the Moon" exists in a pure movie-going world that's immune to a harsh critical consensus, especially after two other installments. As long as a lot of stuff blows up, "Transformers" movies are guaranteed to deliver.
Paramount+'s The Family Stallone - What We Know So Far
Over the past year, Sylvester Stallone and his family have been shooting a reality series that the Hollywood legend describes as his "ultimate home movie" — complete with everyday celebrity adventures, like grabbing pizza with Al Pacino in Beverly Hills and visiting his Rocky statue in Philadelphia (via Metro/Instagram). Now, it appears that the show has officially found its home on the small screen.
Melinda Dillon Once Played A Tragic Character On Law & Order: SVU
In November 2022, fans tuned into HBO Max to watch the first true sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story." While most viewers were delighted to see Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) return to his childhood home on Cleveland street with his family in "A Christmas Story Christmas,", it became glaringly obvious that there was someone missing from the holiday reunion. The film turned out to be a loving tribute to the late Darren McGavin, who played Ralphie's Old Man in the 1983 classic, opposite Melinda Dillon's Mrs. Parker. Unfortunately, it was clear to fans that Dillon did not reprise her role for the long-awaited sequel.
Jolene Blalock Had Strong Opinions For Star Trek: Enterprise's Writers Over T'Pol's Look
Loyalty to the canon is incredibly important to most devotees of "Star Trek." In "Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry," author and journalist David Alexander illustrates the lengths that the creator of "Star Trek" himself went to make sure that the internal lore and science of the crew of Starfleet, the United Federation of Planets, and all of the various races and species, remained consistent. Of course, there's also the stereotype of the pedantic Trekkie, always able to pick up on the slightest deviation from the canon.
Things Once Got Physical Between John Landis And Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy is easily one of the most recognizable and legendary comedic geniuses living. In fact, his body of work was recently celebrated at the 80th Golden Globe Awards when he was presented with the Cecil B. deMille Award, where he gave a fairly memorable acceptance speech. Murphy's career rose to prominence in the '80s with films like "Beverly Hills Cop," "48 Hrs.," and "Coming to America." These films helped cement what would become a long run for the actor as a box office draw.
