Yahoo Sports
DeSantis wants to give Florida college students an anti-woke option. What's the big deal?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken up the mantle as the most hated Republican in the country, and he sports it proudly. That’s no easy distinction, coming after the likes of former President Donald Trump, who drove Democrats wild. The left’s ire, however, has shifted to the Sunshine State governor as he continues to rise in stature nationally and cement his legacy as a conservative culture warrior.
fox13news.com
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
Reform at New College of Florida could bring new life to crumbling buildings, dorms
SARASOTA, Fla. — Reform at New College of Florida is not just targeted at academic programs and the character of the school but also at infrastructure. Gov. Ron Desantis promised more money for higher education and some of it could go to New College. Constructed in the 1960s, many...
southfloridareporter.com
The Importance of School Systems in Florida
As the third most populous state in the United States, Florida is home to millions of students and families who rely on strong school systems to provide quality education and opportunities for success. Despite the significant role that schools play in shaping the future of Florida’s youth, many challenges and disparities continue to exist within the state’s education system.
wmay.com
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
wuwf.org
Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many
Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
thewestsidegazette.com
Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement
Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
Fairfield Sun Times
The Next Step in Florida’s Education Revamp
The normal give and take of democratic deliberation between citizens, while not always achieved in practice, has been the benchmark in American political culture over the course of our nation’s history. University of Florida law professor John Stinneford says, however, that these habits of free people are increasingly at risk.
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
Now in Florida: Any Books in School Not ‘Approved by the State' May Result in a Felony - Even a Student's Own Book.
Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
islandernews.com
With FL ranking near the bottom for teacher salaries nationally, DeSantis proposes $200 million “big win” for state’s teachers
Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200 million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers.
Questions on school female athlete questionnaire raise privacy concerns
MIAMI - Female High School Athletes could soon be mandated to fill out how often they menstruate if the Florida High School Athletic Association approves a new physical evaluation form. Previously, that information was optional to fill out, but following Florida's ban on transgender females playing sports at public schools, some are questioning whether a new draft of the form is aimed at transgender students and raising privacy concerns. Questions on the form now currently include: what is the first menstrual period, to the most recent, and how long between each one, but no answer is required.The new draft asks...
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…
'A new standard': New College of Florida board of trustees votes to terminate president
SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up...
DeSantis unveils higher education plan to remove 'indoctrination' from state universities
BRADENTON, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan on Tuesday to remove what he calls "indoctrination" from Florida's higher education system — a move that aligns with a controversial law he promoted last year restricting race-based conversation in the classroom. While speaking at the State College of...
hernandosun.com
DeSantis challenges school boards to regulate cell phone use
Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged school boards across the state to regulate the use of cell phones in schools. According to statista.com, 35.6 percent of children in 2019 spent between one and two hours using their cell phones daily. A total of 15.1 percent of young people spent more than four hours using their cell phones daily. That figure may be much higher in 2023.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis seeks to bolster ‘support costs’ for Florida KidCare families impacted by Hurricane Ian
Though it’s only a recommendation, the Florida Legislature will likely agree to approve the funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking steps to ensure children living in the wake of Hurricane Ian do not lose access to affordable health insurance. To that end, DeSantis included $3.7 million in his proposed...
Oracle
USF Health to comply with DeSantis’ request for data on gender-affirming care
USF Health will comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for Florida’s 12 public universities to send information about students who sought gender-affirming care in the last five years, according to Senior Associate Vice President Donna Petersen. “We’ve been asked by the state to provide some information and we...
capitalsoup.com
LeadingAge Florida Applauds Governor DeSantis for Continued Prioritization of Florida’s Seniors
LeadingAge Florida, Florida’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for older adults, issued a statement following the release of Governor DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom budget proposal. The following statement is attributable to President and CEO Steve Bahmer. “We’re appreciative of the Governor’s budget proposal that includes...
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
