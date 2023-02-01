ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo Sports

DeSantis wants to give Florida college students an anti-woke option. What's the big deal?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken up the mantle as the most hated Republican in the country, and he sports it proudly. That’s no easy distinction, coming after the likes of former President Donald Trump, who drove Democrats wild. The left’s ire, however, has shifted to the Sunshine State governor as he continues to rise in stature nationally and cement his legacy as a conservative culture warrior.
fox13news.com

Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
southfloridareporter.com

The Importance of School Systems in Florida

As the third most populous state in the United States, Florida is home to millions of students and families who rely on strong school systems to provide quality education and opportunities for success. Despite the significant role that schools play in shaping the future of Florida’s youth, many challenges and disparities continue to exist within the state’s education system.
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
wuwf.org

Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many

Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
thewestsidegazette.com

Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement

Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
Fairfield Sun Times

The Next Step in Florida’s Education Revamp

The normal give and take of democratic deliberation between citizens, while not always achieved in practice, has been the benchmark in American political culture over the course of our nation’s history. University of Florida law professor John Stinneford says, however, that these habits of free people are increasingly at risk.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Now in Florida: Any Books in School Not ‘Approved by the State' May Result in a Felony - Even a Student's Own Book.

Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
islandernews.com

With FL ranking near the bottom for teacher salaries nationally, DeSantis proposes $200 million “big win” for state’s teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200 million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers.
CBS Miami

Questions on school female athlete questionnaire raise privacy concerns

MIAMI - Female High School Athletes could soon be mandated to fill out how often they menstruate if the Florida High School Athletic Association approves a new physical evaluation form.  Previously, that information was optional to fill out, but following Florida's ban on transgender females playing sports at public schools, some are questioning whether a new draft of the form is aimed at transgender students and raising privacy concerns.  Questions on the form now currently include: what is the first menstrual period, to the most recent, and how long between each one, but no answer is required.The new draft asks...
hernandosun.com

DeSantis challenges school boards to regulate cell phone use

Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged school boards across the state to regulate the use of cell phones in schools. According to statista.com, 35.6 percent of children in 2019 spent between one and two hours using their cell phones daily. A total of 15.1 percent of young people spent more than four hours using their cell phones daily. That figure may be much higher in 2023.
capitalsoup.com

LeadingAge Florida Applauds Governor DeSantis for Continued Prioritization of Florida’s Seniors

LeadingAge Florida, Florida’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for older adults, issued a statement following the release of Governor DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom budget proposal. The following statement is attributable to President and CEO Steve Bahmer. “We’re appreciative of the Governor’s budget proposal that includes...
