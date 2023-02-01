ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas basketball beats Texas A&M, hands Aggies second SEC loss

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball got a much-needed SEC win on Tuesday, getting past Texas A&M with an 81-70 victory.

The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) handed the Aggies (15-7, 7-2) just their second conference loss this season, and they did it with a strong offensive performance. Arkansas' 81 points were the most Texas A&M has allowed to a conference opponent. The Razorbacks' 50% from the field was their best mark in SEC play.

The win got Arkansas back on track after its close loss to Baylor on Saturday.

"The locker room after the Baylor game, it was pretty silent," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "How do you come back after that? Do you fight, or do you let that linger? I thought we showed great toughness tonight with the way that we responded after a fairly short turnaround."

Makhi and Makhel Mitchell's birthday blocks

Twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell got a pretty good gift on their birthday: With Arkansas opting for a bigger lineup, the brothers were in Arkansas' starting five together for the third time this season. The pair combined for 10 of Arkansas' 13 blocks.

Makhel Mitchell, who made his third start as a Razorback, had a season-high 13 rebounds and seven blocks, leading the team in both categories.

Makhi Mitchell spent much of the game in foul trouble, picking up his second with five minutes left in the first half and his third just over two minutes into the second half. He finished with six points, five rebounds and three blocks in his 15 minutes on the floor.

Devo Davis, 3-point shooter

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis had a career-high in made 3-pointers, sinking 4 of 8. It was a continuation of a recent trend for the junior, who has made at least two in each of his last four games. His performance Tuesday brought him to 45% from beyond the arc in the month of January.

"He’s just worked so hard of late," Musselman said. "(This is) a team that's obviously frustrated at times because we’ve played so many close games on the road, but it's also a team that is continuing to believe. That’s why Devo’s in shooting all the time."

Texas A&M's rebounding

Texas A&M stayed in the game with its rebounding. The Aggies dominated Arkansas on the offensive glass in the first half, with 12 offensive boards to the Razorbacks' six. Of Texas A&M's 34 first-half points, 10 came on second chances.

The Aggies mounted a late comeback, going on an 11-2 run over about three minutes into the second half. They cut what had been a 13-point Arkansas lead to four.

The Razorbacks recovered, however, and while the Aggies finished with 24 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points, Arkansas kept them at bay.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

