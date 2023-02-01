(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO