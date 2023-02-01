Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch
Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News
Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
HipHopDX.com
Young Guru Shuts Down Ticket-Hungry Beyoncé Fans Amid 'Renaissance' Tour Price Shock
Young Guru has let everyone know he does not have access to any tickets for Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance tour amid fan outrage over high prices. JAY-Z‘s longtime engineer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (February 1) with a public service announcement regarding tickets for Bey’s highly anticipated tour. According to Guru, even though he’s JAY-Z’s engineer and friend, he doesn’t have access to tickets for the tour.
HipHopDX.com
Papoose Names ‘Hardest’ Verse He’s Ever Heard: ‘I’d Argue Anybody Down’
Papoose has been around rap the game for over two decades and he’s revealed what he thinks is the “hardest” verse he’s ever heard. The NYC-bred rapper joined Joe Budden for a debate on the AMP platform where he declared Kool G Rap’s 1995 track “Take Em To War” to contain the toughest set of bars he’s ever heard.
Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show
(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Late Singer's Family Reportedly Paid Millions in Music Rights as Hush Money via R.Kelly's Illegal Marriage
Robert Kelly or R.Kelly was recently convicted of numerous counts of sexual abuse after more than three decades of taking advantage of underage girls. However, one of his most shocking acts is revealed during his sentencing trial that took place nearly two decades after the fact.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
ABC News
Tina Knowles celebrates granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday: 'You truly bring me joy'
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Have Reportedly Called It Quits
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are purportedly going their separate ways. According to an exclusive Us Weekly report published on Saturday (January 7), a source close to La Flame and Jenner alleges they have called it quits once again after recommitting to their relationship in February of 2020. The source...
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Complex
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
