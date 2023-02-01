ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
rolling out

Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch

Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News

Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Young Guru Shuts Down Ticket-Hungry Beyoncé Fans Amid 'Renaissance' Tour Price Shock

Young Guru has let everyone know he does not have access to any tickets for Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance tour amid fan outrage over high prices. JAY-Z‘s longtime engineer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (February 1) with a public service announcement regarding tickets for Bey’s highly anticipated tour. According to Guru, even though he’s JAY-Z’s engineer and friend, he doesn’t have access to tickets for the tour.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Detroit

Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show

(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
DETROIT, MI
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On

Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Black Enterprise

50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial

50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Have Reportedly Called It Quits

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are purportedly going their separate ways. According to an exclusive Us Weekly report published on Saturday (January 7), a source close to La Flame and Jenner alleges they have called it quits once again after recommitting to their relationship in February of 2020. The source...
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Complex

Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake

Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.

