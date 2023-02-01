Read full article on original website
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Move Over, Gobbler's Knob: This Chicago Suburb is Where ‘Groundhog Day' Was Filmed
Marmots at early morning celebrations Thursday across the country will be hoisted up in observance of Groundhog Day -- the day that, according to ancient European lore, marks approximately six weeks until spring. And according to Punxsutawney Phil, it's looking to be a long, cold six weeks. But in the...
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
NBC Chicago
Wind Chill Advisory To Take Effect Overnight, Tomorrow Morning Across Chicago Area
Bitter cold temperatures have made their way back into the Chicago area, with the work week ending on an exceptionally frigid note. A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service's Chicago office for the entire area with the exception of Kankakee County, taking effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 10 a.m. on Friday.
Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'
Andy Robledo, along with members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants, have been working to make winter a little easier for homeless people in Chicago by constructing orange, winterized tents and by delivering heaters, food, and blankets.
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska
A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
Edgewater Business Making Progress to Reopen After Winter Water Damage
On Dec. 28, Chicago business owner Deirdre Austin’s dream was destroyed. The severe cold caused a pipe to burst, flooding the brand new store in Edgewater she opened with her son, called DMApothecary. “I saw a little piece of the wall two blocks up the street that my son...
Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations
A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night. According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
How Many Mayoral Runoff Elections Have Been Held in Chicago?
With the 2023 Chicago mayoral election just weeks away, voters heading to the polls will have nine candidates to choose from in what is widely expected to be the first of two rounds to this year's election. Beginning with the 1999 Chicago municipal elections, a runoff format was introduced. Under...
foodgressing.com
Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ
Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
How old is too old to shovel snow?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
Here Are the 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates Who Will Appear on Your Ballot
With early voting already underway and Election Day just weeks away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates. The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates,...
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
US May Lift Protections for Grizzly Bears Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that grizzlies have recovered from...
Suburban Park District Cancels Cooking Class Focused on Transatlantic Slave Trade Following Backlash
The Park District of Oak Park won't offer a summer program that would have allowed participants to "cook and investigate the history and flavors of the transatlantic slave trade" in response to complaints that the offering was racially insensitive and offensive. The class, entitled the "Transatlantic Slave Trade," was among...
Luke Getsy on Fields at Senior Bowl: ‘No One Moves Like That Guy'
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed,...
