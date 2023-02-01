ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Wind Chill Advisory To Take Effect Overnight, Tomorrow Morning Across Chicago Area

Bitter cold temperatures have made their way back into the Chicago area, with the work week ending on an exceptionally frigid note. A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service's Chicago office for the entire area with the exception of Kankakee County, taking effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 10 a.m. on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foodgressing.com

Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ

Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How old is too old to shovel snow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency

Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon

Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
PLAINFIELD, IL
