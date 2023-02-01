ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley boys beats Case, Diman hoop teams fall short

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 4 days ago
The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Tuesday local high school action:

Boys basketball: Somerset Berkley at Case

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 76, Case 63

LOCATION: Joseph Case High School

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 8-6 (5-5 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders broke open a close game in the second quarter and hung on to beat Case on the road. Mason Medeiros and Dom Taylor each record 16 points in the win for SBR. Cam Hoyle chipped in with 11 points and Drew McGarry finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Landon Cayton finished with a game-high 24 points for the Cardinals. Aiden Parent added 14 points.

NEXT UP: The Raiders host Apponequet on Friday while Case host Seekonk on Friday.

Cast your vote:Who is The Herald News Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-29?

Boys basketball: Diman at Blue Hills

SCORE: Blue Hills 50, Diman 48

LOCATION: Blue Hills

DATE: Jan. 31

RECORD: Diman, 5-11 (3-4 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals dropped a close matchup with league opponent Blue Hills on the road. Sam Perry led the way for Diman with a team-high 17 points. Sy’air Neal had 11 points and Hunter Quental chipped in with nine points. Josh Ramos turned in good minutes. "Unbelievably competitive game," Bengals head coach Tom Librera said. "Came down to the last possession. Got a real good look, had some contact but fell short."

NEXT UP: Diman takes on Tri-County at home Thursday.

'Battle tested and explosive':Meet the Greater Fall River All-Scholastics football teams

Girls basketball: Diman vs. Blue Hills

SCORE: Blue Hills 29, Diman 28

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Jan. 31

RECORD: Diman, 10-3 (5-1 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals fall short late against league opponent Blue Hills at home. Avery Rounds led Diman with a team-high 14 points. Hannah Martin finished with eight points. The Bengals had a chance to win it in the closing seconds but the final shot rims out. "[We] played incredibly hard tonight," Diman head coach Shane Doyle said.

NEXT UP: The Bengals travel to Tri-County on Thursday.

