ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pistons’ Saddiq Bey on Knicks’ radar as trade deadline approaches

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

One Villanova player has worked out extremely well for the Knicks, so why not try to add another.

Though there have been reports already linking the Knicks to Jalen Brunson’s college teammate and Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart, they appear to be interested in acquiring Pistons wing Saddiq Bey as well.

The Knicks are one team that is interested in the 6-foot-7 Bey, SNY reported. He is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and shooting 34.3 percent from 3-point range. The Knicks and Pistons have worked out deals recently, including the Knicks sending Detroit Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks on draft night to clear salary-cap space.

Coach Tom Thibodeau’s team is in search of a rotation player to add to its current mix, and size on the wing appears a priority. The Knicks have also been linked to Hart and young Raptors wing OG Anunoby, among others. The trade deadline is Feb. 9 and the Knicks are not only looking to add pieces, but could be moving a number of current players, including benched wings Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZvjZ_0kY8fpyk00
Saddiq Bey
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Qjbz_0kY8fpyk00
Josh Hart
NBAE via Getty Images

Thibodeau on Julius Randle’s turnaround this year into a potential All-Star:

“I think getting Jalen [Brunson] has freed him up to do a lot of different things,” the coach said. “There’s times when he obviously has the ball in his hands, but a lot of times he doesn’t. He’s moving without the ball. To me, his versatility is his strength, running the floor, posting up, driving the ball, pick-and-roll, scoring different ways. But you’re using as much energy. I think him and Jalen have great chemistry in the two-man game. So I think that’s helped him a lot.”

The Lakers were without defensive-minded guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring). Mitchell Robinson (fractured right thumb) remained out for the Knicks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Michael Jordan’s last words to Charles Barkley: ‘Motherf–er, f–k you’

The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was about a decade ago, and the Bulls legend apparently told Barkley to go f–k himself. Barkley and Jordan were best friends up until the “NBA on TNT” host criticized Jordan’s role as an NBA executive in a 2012 interview. Barkley, who was a TNT analyst, said Jordan was not doing a great job as owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Barkley has said Jordan called him over his comments and after an unpleasant exchange, they never spoke again. As for what was said during that phone call? “He went...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request

One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request

LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years

The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy