Pistons’ Saddiq Bey on Knicks’ radar as trade deadline approaches

One Villanova player has worked out extremely well for the Knicks, so why not try to add another.

Though there have been reports already linking the Knicks to Jalen Brunson’s college teammate and Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart, they appear to be interested in acquiring Pistons wing Saddiq Bey as well.

The Knicks are one team that is interested in the 6-foot-7 Bey, SNY reported. He is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and shooting 34.3 percent from 3-point range. The Knicks and Pistons have worked out deals recently, including the Knicks sending Detroit Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks on draft night to clear salary-cap space.

Coach Tom Thibodeau’s team is in search of a rotation player to add to its current mix, and size on the wing appears a priority. The Knicks have also been linked to Hart and young Raptors wing OG Anunoby, among others. The trade deadline is Feb. 9 and the Knicks are not only looking to add pieces, but could be moving a number of current players, including benched wings Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier.

Saddiq Bey USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hart NBAE via Getty Images

Thibodeau on Julius Randle’s turnaround this year into a potential All-Star:

“I think getting Jalen [Brunson] has freed him up to do a lot of different things,” the coach said. “There’s times when he obviously has the ball in his hands, but a lot of times he doesn’t. He’s moving without the ball. To me, his versatility is his strength, running the floor, posting up, driving the ball, pick-and-roll, scoring different ways. But you’re using as much energy. I think him and Jalen have great chemistry in the two-man game. So I think that’s helped him a lot.”

The Lakers were without defensive-minded guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring). Mitchell Robinson (fractured right thumb) remained out for the Knicks.