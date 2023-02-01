ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady’s friends believe it’s ‘likely’ he’ll be back in 2023

By Bridget Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMOoY_0kY8fnSW00

As the speculation regarding whether Tom Brady will retire subsides, those close to the quarterback are not asking whether he will play next season, but rather where he will play.

According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, many of those friendly with the seven-time Super Bowl champion believe it’s “likely” he will return to the field. And some may be pulling for a homecoming of sorts.

Among Brady’s possible landing spots , in addition to returning to the Buccaneers, are the Jets, Dolphins, Raiders, Titans and 49ers. The door for the San Mateo, Calif., native to return home to Northern California may have opened a bit wider since this past weekend.

In the 49ers’ NFC Championship game loss to the Eagles, San Francisco’s season of quarterback injuries continued when Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear and backup Josh Johnson (the team’s fourth QB of the season) was diagnosed with a concussion.

Purdy may have to undergo Tommy John surgery, and faces the possibility of a six-month recovery period even without the surgery. Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s other options include soon-to-be free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over when Trey Lance, the 2021 third-overall pick, suffered a season-ending ankle injury just two games into 2022. Garoppolo’s season ended in Week 13 due to a foot injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KfdQ_0kY8fnSW00
Tom Brady congratulates home team San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after Buccaneers’ loss 35-7.
AP

With Garoppolo likely on his way out of town, the door could be open for Brady to mentor Purdy and Lance, as well as to take a shot at another Super Bowl. The 49ers have offensive stars Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle and have made the playoff in back-to-back seasons.

Stroud reported, however, that some close to Brady have noted his strong relationships with the Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht. That could be enough for Brady to want to try and make up for the Bucs’ 8-9 regular-season record and first-round playoff loss to the Cowboys and remain in Tampa.

If he chooses San Francisco, it would be a storybook way to finish his career for the lifelong 49ers fan. His parents still reside in his hometown, which is about 50 miles north of San Francisco. While he would be far from his three children on the East Coast, the 49ers will travel to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville during the 2023 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3Zfm_0kY8fnSW00
Tom Brady speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game in home stadium.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPZct_0kY8fnSW00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brady has been adamant that he has not made up his mind regarding his future, but he has plenty of options from which to choose.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time. Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

NFL reveals striking rise in concussions during 2022 season

The NFL released data on Friday detailing the rise of concussions following the 2022 regular season that was plagued with several head-injury conversations across the league. According to the data provided by the NFL, 149 concussions were suffered across 271 games this season. That makes for an 18 percent jump from the 126 concussions in 2021, and is 14 percent higher than the three-year average of 130 concussions from 2018 to 2020. NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills spoke on Friday and attested that protocol changes made in October, following the injury of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, “broadened and strengthened” the...
New York Post

Examining the best brother combos in NFL history

One brother is coming to Glendale, Ariz., from the City of Brotherly Love, the other from the Heart of America. That sounds harmonious enough, but Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs both will be out to win at the other’s expense next Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. In honor of their matchup, here is The Post’s list of the other best brother combinations in NFL history: Peyton and Eli Manning: Second of what soon could be three generations of NFL quarterbacks. Peyton and Eli both won two Super Bowls and rank in the top 10 in nearly...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Bettor places $1 million on Eagles to win Super Bowl 2023

Big money on the Big Game is starting to roll in.  One bettor put down $1 million on the Eagles to win Super Bowl 2023 at BetMGM Sportsbook, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, via BetMGM spokesperson Elisa Richardson.  It is the first reported seven-figure bet on this year’s Super Bowl, per ESPN’s David Purdum.  At a -125 moneyline, the bet will pay $800,000 if Philadelphia pulls off the win. If the Chiefs take home the Lombardi Trophy, the bettor leaves with nothing. The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kansas City opened as two-point favorites but have moved to one-and-a-half-point underdogs as of this writing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Eagles’ dominant pass rush preying on Patrick Mahomes could decide Super Bowl

They are Birds of Prey, and the prey on Super Bowl Sunday will be Patrick Mahomes. “No QB has completed a pass while lying flat on his back,” Buddy Ryan, the 1985 Bears’ defensive mastermind, liked to say. Perhaps Mahomes is the only quarterback you can think of who possibly could. When Mahomes lost Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady, the Buccaneers sacked him three times and intercepted him twice. They pressured him on 32.7 percent of his snaps while blitzing on just five snaps. Defense wins championships. Just not always. “Defense wins championships,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said this past summer, “but the Super Bowl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

‘Super Bowl Monday’ could soon become official holiday in one state

Football fans in Tennessee may soon be rejoicing, with “Super Bowl Monday” possibly becoming an official holiday in the state.  A bill introduced by state Sen. London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. this week would replace the Columbus Day holiday with the day after the big game.  “In the upcoming final version of the bill, we won’t be replacing any other holidays,” Rep. Towns said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “But with more than 16 million Americans expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl and about 8 million expected to ask for the day off in advance, we’re talking...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy