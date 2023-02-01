Tom Brady’s friends believe it’s ‘likely’ he’ll be back in 2023

As the speculation regarding whether Tom Brady will retire subsides, those close to the quarterback are not asking whether he will play next season, but rather where he will play.

According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, many of those friendly with the seven-time Super Bowl champion believe it’s “likely” he will return to the field. And some may be pulling for a homecoming of sorts.

Among Brady’s possible landing spots , in addition to returning to the Buccaneers, are the Jets, Dolphins, Raiders, Titans and 49ers. The door for the San Mateo, Calif., native to return home to Northern California may have opened a bit wider since this past weekend.

In the 49ers’ NFC Championship game loss to the Eagles, San Francisco’s season of quarterback injuries continued when Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear and backup Josh Johnson (the team’s fourth QB of the season) was diagnosed with a concussion.

Purdy may have to undergo Tommy John surgery, and faces the possibility of a six-month recovery period even without the surgery. Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s other options include soon-to-be free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over when Trey Lance, the 2021 third-overall pick, suffered a season-ending ankle injury just two games into 2022. Garoppolo’s season ended in Week 13 due to a foot injury.

Tom Brady congratulates home team San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after Buccaneers’ loss 35-7. AP

With Garoppolo likely on his way out of town, the door could be open for Brady to mentor Purdy and Lance, as well as to take a shot at another Super Bowl. The 49ers have offensive stars Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle and have made the playoff in back-to-back seasons.

Stroud reported, however, that some close to Brady have noted his strong relationships with the Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht. That could be enough for Brady to want to try and make up for the Bucs’ 8-9 regular-season record and first-round playoff loss to the Cowboys and remain in Tampa.

If he chooses San Francisco, it would be a storybook way to finish his career for the lifelong 49ers fan. His parents still reside in his hometown, which is about 50 miles north of San Francisco. While he would be far from his three children on the East Coast, the 49ers will travel to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville during the 2023 season.

Tom Brady speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game in home stadium. Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brady has been adamant that he has not made up his mind regarding his future, but he has plenty of options from which to choose.