Williamson County, TN

Ex-Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing turns self in to serve DUI jail sentence

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 4 days ago

Todd Downing, former offensive coordinator of the Titans, is serving his jail sentence over DUI charges from November.

TMZ reports that Downing turned himself in to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, and is serving a 48-hour sentence.

Downing was arrested for driving under the influence in the early morning hours on Nov. 18, shortly after the Titans’ team flight landed back in Tennessee following a “Thursday Night Football” victory over the Packers in Green Bay.

Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is serving a 48-hour sentence over a November DUI arrest.
Getty Images

“We all have a great responsibility as members of this community, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions and we understand that,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at the time. “Out of respect to the situation there are going to be things I’m not able to talk about.”

Todd Downing’s mug shot from his Nov. 18 arrest.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Downing was not immediately disciplined by the team; he remained on the sidelines for the rest of the Titans’ games. However, he was fired at the end of the season.

“I’d like to acknowledge how serious this situation is,” Downing told reporters the week after the incident in November . “I understand how sensitive and troubling a subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in similar situations.

“I’ve put my family through some things they don’t deserve. I have an amazing wife and an amazing son that love me unconditionally, and I don’t want them to have to endure anything more than what I’ve brought on.”

Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans speaks with offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the third quarter of the game against the Chargers on December 18, 2022.
Getty Images

The 42-year-old Downing joined the Titans’ staff in 2019 as a tight ends coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. Previously, he worked as an assistant for the Vikings, Raiders, Bills, Lions and Rams.

