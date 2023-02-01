ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

In first game back from injury, Vanderbilt basketball's Liam Robbins leaves early after collision

By Maxwell Donaldson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ND5O5_0kY8feVz00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In his first game back from injury, Vanderbilt basketball center Liam Robbins collided with teammate Jordan Wright, causing both to leave the game in the first half.

With around 10 minutes to go in the opening frame, the two collided head-to-head when going for a rebound, with Wright falling to the floor. Both left the court holding towels to their heads and went to the bench, with Wright returning to the court.

Robbins left courtside to get medical attention to a cut in his eyebrow area. He returned to the bench before halftime and the SEC Network said he was cleared to return, but he did not play again in the first half. He did start the second half on the court.

Robbins returned to action after missing two weeks with a bone bruise in his ankle and a foot sprain. He had not played since the Arkansas game on Jan. 14. He is the team's leading scorer at 13.2 points a game and also leads the Commodores with 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

UPDATES:Vanderbilt basketball score vs. Alabama: Live updates

SCOUTING:Vanderbilt basketball score prediction at Alabama: Scouting report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy