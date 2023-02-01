In first game back from injury, Vanderbilt basketball's Liam Robbins leaves early after collision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In his first game back from injury, Vanderbilt basketball center Liam Robbins collided with teammate Jordan Wright, causing both to leave the game in the first half.

With around 10 minutes to go in the opening frame, the two collided head-to-head when going for a rebound, with Wright falling to the floor. Both left the court holding towels to their heads and went to the bench, with Wright returning to the court.

Robbins left courtside to get medical attention to a cut in his eyebrow area. He returned to the bench before halftime and the SEC Network said he was cleared to return, but he did not play again in the first half. He did start the second half on the court.

Robbins returned to action after missing two weeks with a bone bruise in his ankle and a foot sprain. He had not played since the Arkansas game on Jan. 14. He is the team's leading scorer at 13.2 points a game and also leads the Commodores with 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

