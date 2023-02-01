ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Driver dies in hospital after Kansas City crash involving 2 vehicles on U.S. Highway 71

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Kansas City police on Tuesday said a driver involved in a crash with a dump truck on U.S. 71 Highway on Friday afternoon had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police officers were first dispatched to the crash site, near East 18th Street, around 2:18 p.m. Friday, according to a patrol bureau report. Northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for roughly two hours as police investigated the crash.

Crash investigators found that a Kia rear-ended a Kenworth dump truck that was stopped in one of the middle lanes during heavy traffic congestion. Investigators also determined the Kia’s driver had been traveling at high speed prior to the crash.

The driver of the Kia was taken by ambulance to the hospital. On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City police were notified that the driver had died in the hospital.

The truck driver was uninjured, according to police.

Further information about the crash and the person who died was not immediately available from police.

The Kansas City Star

