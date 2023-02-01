ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall

February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
Coldest temperatures of the year arrive in Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An arctic blasts brings the coldest temperatures of the year so far to the Baltimore area. First, Thursday will be mild. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s, which is average for the time of year. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight, a potent cold front...
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.

A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV

WASHINGTON - Here are the closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC for the winter weather impacting the area for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. This story may show up in search results in the future. The frame below will...
More winter weather on the way

MARYLAND — Monday was a great day for those warm weather lovers but for the snow fanatics there has only been heartache this month, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light comes in the form of an active weather week that just so happens...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.

Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
Philz Coffee robbed in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON - Philz Coffee's last D.C. location was robbed Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspect. D.C. police said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop located at 1827 Adams Mill Road in Northwest for the report of a theft. After speaking with an...
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
