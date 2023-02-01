ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

9NEWS

Man arrested on drug, attempted murder charges in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing drug and attempted murder charges after being arrested at a gas station in Weld County this week. The Greeley Police Department (GPD) said that at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Nunn and Ault police departments responded to the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn on a report of a man who had asked staff to call 911 because he believed he was overdosing on drugs.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified

The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase

A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police looking for man missing from Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last heard from on Jan. 20 after running out of gas in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said 25-year-old Ricardo Garza Jr. was last heard from via phone around 3:27 p.m. Jan. 20 after he ran out of gas in Lafayette. Police did not give out an exact location.
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight

Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking

A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
LOVELAND, CO
9News

Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
