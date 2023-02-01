Read full article on original website
Colorado Police Department Responds After Arrest Video Goes Viral on Social Media
The Greeley Police Department (GPD) has responded to arrest footage making the rounds in Northern Colorado. The video in question went viral on social media, and on Monday (Jan. 30), FOX31 aired a report featuring the footage, which shows GPD officers using force on a man during an arrest gone awry.
Best friends killed by suspected drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver sped through a red light, killing two people and seriously hurting another in Loveland.
Man arrested on drug, attempted murder charges in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing drug and attempted murder charges after being arrested at a gas station in Weld County this week. The Greeley Police Department (GPD) said that at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Nunn and Ault police departments responded to the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn on a report of a man who had asked staff to call 911 because he believed he was overdosing on drugs.
Work release for teen DUI driver upsets victims’ families
An 18-year-old Boulder woman will serve nine months of work release after killing two people while driving drunk on her prom night last April.
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
Police looking for man missing from Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last heard from on Jan. 20 after running out of gas in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said 25-year-old Ricardo Garza Jr. was last heard from via phone around 3:27 p.m. Jan. 20 after he ran out of gas in Lafayette. Police did not give out an exact location.
Woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband's suspected overdose
GREELEY, Colo. — A woman arrested after her husband's suspected fentanyl overdose death last March in Greeley pleaded guilty on Thursday. Amy Conradson pleaded guilty to multiple felony drug charges stemming from two separate cases. Some of the charges are related to an incident on March 21, 2022. That's...
Suspect arrested after 2 injured in hit-and-run at Aurora bus stop
AURORA, Colo — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash that injured two people at an Aurora bus stop last week, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday. Police said Jerry Mahan Jr., 41, was arrested on suspicion of:. Leaving the scene of an accident involving serious...
Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1
A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
Woman pleads guilty, is sentenced for killing man, acquiring his possessions
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman charged last year with killing a man who had been missing since 2016 pleaded guilty this week in Larimer County District Court and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Cynthia Wilkinson was initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death...
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight
Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver.
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking
A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
15-year-old girl hit on East Colfax dies, boy hurt
A driver crashed into two teenagers crossing East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday night, according to police.
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
Ghost gun and drugs found in stolen car, suspects arrested
Boulder Police officers arrested suspects in a stolen car and found illegal and stolen goods inside, the department said in a tweet Tuesday.
All clear given after shots fired report near DU
The Denver Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the University of Denver Wednesday morning.
