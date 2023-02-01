Read full article on original website
US 20 reopens in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
Ready Pet GO! PAWS Ohio visits 3News with Coco
This week, Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Ohio) visited 3News to show off Coco, a pit bull terrier that is up for adoption. Coco costs $350 from PAWS.
Plane that crashed near Geauga County Airport had engine damage, NTSB report says
CLEVELAND — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report of last month's plane crash near Geauga County Airport in Middlefield. The Piper Model AP-31-350 aircraft was transporting pilot Robert Keleti, four agents from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and inmate Carl Lee Jasperse from Youngstown to Detroit. The plane was set to pick up another passenger at Willow Run Airport in Detroit before moving on to Minneapolis.
City of Hudson reminds residents to beware of coyotes after resident's pet attacked
HUDSON, Ohio — City leaders in Hudson have issued a warning after a resident's pet was apparently attacked by a coyote early Wednesday morning. Officials say the incident occurred along Ravenna Street near Stow Road. They did not share the extent of the pet's injuries or what happened to the coyote following the attack.
'This virus isn't gone': Ohio Department of Health director urges residents to get updated COVID boosters
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "COVID-19 is still very real. It is still posing a significant risk to many Ohioans who could be protected." That's the message from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff who held a press conference Friday morning while urging all Ohioans to get an updated COVID booster.
3News Investigates: The troubled history of Cleveland's T&G Flying Club
CLEVELAND — Two weeks after a deadly plane crash in upstate New York left two Cleveland men dead, the flying school that owned the plane along with its head have remained quiet. T&G Flying Club, based in Cleveland, advertises online as a one-stop shop for pilots and pilots-to-be, with...
City Dogs in Cleveland visits 3News with Kobe
City Dogs in Cleveland is looking for individuals who want to adopt a new friend! Kobe is up for adoption in Cleveland.
Am exclusive look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at UH Cleveland Medical Center
University Hospitals has unveiled a state-of-the-art laboratory rarely found outside of the pharmaceutical industry. Monica Robins takes you on a tour.
Family of Amanda Dean holds vigil in honor of her birthday amid search for answers in 2017 missing persons case
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — It has been more than five years since Amanda Dean was first reported missing in Huron County. As her family continues their search for answers in the case, they gathered at noon Friday outside of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office to mark Dean's 42nd birthday.
Warming centers in Cleveland, Canton, Akron will be open during Friday's cold snap
CLEVELAND — With predictions of sub-zero wind chills in Northeast Ohio on Friday, the cities of Cleveland and Akron have announced plans for warming centers. In Cleveland, four city recreation centers will be open for extended hours to serve as warming centers from 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:
Cleveland police, CMSD detail new safety collaboration with surveillance cameras
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In January, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced enhanced safety measures, granting Cleveland police access to district surveillance cameras. The announcement came days after 18-year-old CMSD student Pierre McCoy was tragically shot and killed at a bus stop outside John Adams College and Career...
2 dead following shooting at apartment complex in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND — Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cleveland's OId Brooklyn neighborhood, according to police. Officials say the two victims were found Friday evening at the Crestview Estates on Crestline Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 42-year-old Shauntee...
Former Mogadore police chief dies after long battle with cancer
MOGADORE, Ohio — The Mogadore Police Department announced the death of former Police Chief Tim Wilmoth "after a long battle with cancer" on their Facebook page Wednesday morning. According to the Mogadore Police Department, Chief Wilmoth served in that position for 25 years. Until recently, he was the youngest...
'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest
CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
First look: Great Big Home & Garden Show
The Great Big Home & Garden Show begins this weekend at Cleveland's I-X Center. Matt Wintz has your first look.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for February 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.
Teen arrested after allegedly pulling gun and stealing cell phone during Facebook Marketplace sale in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a seller during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Akron. Akron police say it was...
Akron Fire Department: Apartment fire kills 1, injures 3
AKRON, Ohio — One person is dead and three others are injured after an apartment fire broke out in Akron on Tuesday evening. According to the Akron Fire Department,...
Power of Inspiration: Samantha's Gift of Hope helps fund IVF treatment for local families
AKRON, Ohio — Infertility can often be a private struggle for millions of men and women who cannot get pregnant or sustain a pregnancy each year. It's an issue that affects an estimated 1 in 8 couples, who also may find the financial cost of fertility treatments a major barrier to starting a family.
