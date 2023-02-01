ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

WKYC

US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH
WKYC

Plane that crashed near Geauga County Airport had engine damage, NTSB report says

CLEVELAND — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report of last month's plane crash near Geauga County Airport in Middlefield. The Piper Model AP-31-350 aircraft was transporting pilot Robert Keleti, four agents from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and inmate Carl Lee Jasperse from Youngstown to Detroit. The plane was set to pick up another passenger at Willow Run Airport in Detroit before moving on to Minneapolis.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Former Mogadore police chief dies after long battle with cancer

MOGADORE, Ohio — The Mogadore Police Department announced the death of former Police Chief Tim Wilmoth "after a long battle with cancer" on their Facebook page Wednesday morning. According to the Mogadore Police Department, Chief Wilmoth served in that position for 25 years. Until recently, he was the youngest...
MOGADORE, OH
WKYC

'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest

CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron Fire Department: Apartment fire kills 1, injures 3

AKRON, Ohio — One person is dead and three others are injured after an apartment fire broke out in Akron on Tuesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Fire Department,...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

