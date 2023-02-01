Read full article on original website
Related
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]
Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Are Plastic Coffee Stirrers Now “Evil” in All of New York State?
There are so many forms of plastic that have been banned in New York State. Plastic bags anyone? That it has people scratching their heads as to whether or not you can get plastic utensils on a to-go order, or whether there will be condiments in those little containers with your order as well.
nynmedia.com
Could New York lead in movement for reparations?
After over 200 years of slavery in America and its ripple effects of centuries of continued systemic racism, the calls for reparations have increased. Amid efforts in multiple states to sort out reparations for Black Americans, state Sen. Jabari Brisport believes that New York can be a leader in compensating and reversing the damage of slavery. The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus member is the sponsor of a bill in the state Senate that would form a reparations commission to study the harm slavery brought to the state and the multiple avenues of restitution for Black New Yorkers.
A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment
One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism. New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on?
Who Can Legally Declare You Dead in New York State?
I recently read a news article that shared info about a woman who was living in a nursing home. The nursing home thought that she had died, so they had a funeral home come and pick her up to get ready for her final services. When the mortician opened up...
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Government proposes $1 billion to cover cost of housing New York migrants
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
Dangerous Artic Blast: New York State May Feel Like -45 Degrees
Thursday's freezing weather is sadly just an appetizer for what's in store for the Hudson Valley this weekend. Today, Thursday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. Winter Is Coming For...
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Power outages cut in half as temperatures rise across the Hudson Valley
The number of power outages across the region has been cut in half as the temperatures have risen from morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m., 3,574 customers of the four utility companies serving the region had no power. Westchester and Ulster counties have the largest numbers of outages. Con Edison said...
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0