If he doesn’t re-sign with the Eagles after Super Bowl LVII, here are five teams that offer fantasy value. The running back position doesn’t have a ton of superstars available on the free agent market, but there are a few names of interest … including Miles Sanders. He’s coming off a solid season, posting a career-best 1,347 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. That was good enough for him to finish with 216.7 fantasy points.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO