ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Taylor Galvan returned to the NICU on Friday for the first time since her son, Jensen Cole, arrived about 10 weeks early in July. Galvan and her husband Phillip, along with her cousin Lauren Knapp delivered 270 pajamas to the NICU at the Hillcrest Medical Center. They dropped off another set of 30 pajamas to the NICU at Hillcrest South on Friday afternoon.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO