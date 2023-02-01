Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Free African American history classes offered in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Educators, political leaders, and a descendant of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, teamed up in North Tulsa to offer in-depth African American history classes once a month free of charge at Edurec, near 56th St. North and Peoria. They said Black History Saturdays are in response to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa chiropractic office holds Valentine’s market
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa chiropractic office held an indoor Valentine’s market this Saturday. The event lasted from 12 to 3 p.m., and took place at Inside Out Chiropractic, near E. 111th St. and S. Memorial Dr. Local vendors sold goods like candles, clothes, baskets and leather goods.
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
KRMG
Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa
GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Two K9 officers join Broken Arrow Police Department
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department announced on Friday two K9 officers have joined the team. Kasal, the Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix is from the Netherlands and is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost, the German Shepherd is from the Czech Republic and is being handled...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation extends deadline for Community Impact Grants
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced this week the deadline for their Community Impact Grant program has been extended. In August of 2022, the tribe announced a one-time grant program of up to $25,000 for CCO-participating organizations operating both inside the reservation. The new Community Impact grants add...
KOKI FOX 23
Animal cruelty investigation van in need of repairs, Tulsa SPCA says
TULSA, Okla. — A van used to help Tulsa’s most vulnerable cats and dogs is in need of repairs, the Tulsa SPCA said this week. The Tulsa SPCA said they have been working to get Tim Geens, their cruelty investigator, back on the road. Tim is on the...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore mom vows to launch another “PJs for Preemies” drive after recent success
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Taylor Galvan returned to the NICU on Friday for the first time since her son, Jensen Cole, arrived about 10 weeks early in July. Galvan and her husband Phillip, along with her cousin Lauren Knapp delivered 270 pajamas to the NICU at the Hillcrest Medical Center. They dropped off another set of 30 pajamas to the NICU at Hillcrest South on Friday afternoon.
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
KOKI FOX 23
PJs for Preemies delivers donated clothing and joy to NICU at Hillcrest Medical Center
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore mom is making good on her promise to deliver PJs for Preemies to Hillcrest Medical Center. Taylor Galvan delivered more than 300 items on Friday afternoon, with the majority of the clothing items going to the NICU for preemies. Galvan, who has two boys,...
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
KOKI FOX 23
Salina senior center raising funds for hot meals
SALINA, Okla. — The Senior Citizens Center in Salina, OK serves hot lunches, like fried chicken, stew with cornbread, and chicken enchiladas, for $5 a plate every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Center’s President, Joe Brown, said, “We serve probably an average of 30 meals a day. It’s a...
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore’s Shepherd’s Cross host winter barn sale
CLAREMORE, Okla. — For those seeking antiques, farming items or home décor, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual winter barn sale from Feb. 2 - 4 in Claremore. This indoor garage sale, held near the intersection of East 450 Road and South 4200 Road, will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have a wide range of appliances, furniture, housewares and other items.
KOKI FOX 23
Major intersection improvement project begins Feb. 6 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A major intersection improvement project begins Monday, Feb. 6, on Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange in south Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The project will construct eastern Oklahoma’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange. Work is expected to be completed in spring...
KOKI FOX 23
Union students prolong holiday cheer production of ‘Elf: The Musical’
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools students are bringing back the Christmas spirit in February with their production of Elf: The Musical. The show will run from Feb. 9-11, curtains opening at 7 p.m. each night. “At first, I was unsettled about doing a Christmas show after the season,...
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
