Back in the day, people used to have to buy a good old-fashioned cookbook in order to find new and innovative recipes. But these days, there are plenty of other ways to discover a fun new dish, and the TikTok platform is one of them. Recipes on TikTok are known to go viral, and it's always fun to give them a try. For those of us who have tried Green Goddess dressing before, we know that it's incredibly delicious, and its bright green color is so recognizable and worthy of a shot on your social media feed. Better yet, it's great when it make an appearance at a dinner with family or friends.

12 HOURS AGO