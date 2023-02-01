Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police seek help identifying suspect who stole money from hotel room
LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole money from a hotel room on Monday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on Jan. 30 at around 11:00 p.m., the suspect stole $400 dollars from a hotel room at Candlewood Suites near I-5 Park.
q13fox.com
Deputies arrest drug dealer, seize 100 pounds of drugs stored in Tacoma hotel rooms
TACOMA, Wash. - Deputies arrested a drug dealer in Tacoma on Thursday, and found nearly 100 pounds of drugs that he had been storing inside of hotel rooms. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the 43-year-old suspect after learning that he had been violating the conditions of his parole.
q13fox.com
Seattle homicide detectives investigate after a man was found dead on Aurora Ave.
SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North Seattle on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were driving on Aurora Ave. N in the Bitter Lake area at around 8:00 a.m. when they were flagged down by someone on the side of the road.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigate after man was shot in the hip in Capitol Hill
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. in an apartment building near the corner of E Olive Way and Bellevue Ave. When police...
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspects after man was shot, killed in Pierce County backyard
GRAHAM, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his backyard Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, detectives were called Thursday morning to the 24500 block of 62nd Ave. Ct. E. Deputies said a man was shot in...
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
q13fox.com
Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
q13fox.com
Man shot during robbery in Lakewood, suspect then robs 14-year-old afterwards
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A suspect shot one person and then robbed a teenager in a matter of minutes in broad daylight in Pierce County. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on 108th street in the Arrowhead neighborhood of Lakewood around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies,...
q13fox.com
The results: Olympia's 'Guns for Gift Cards' exchange
Guns for gift cards. That's the deal the Olympia Police Department just offered gun owners, and this morning we are hearing about how many people opted to make the exchange.
q13fox.com
Woman in Lake Stevens restaurant drug scheme sentenced to 10 years
SEATTLE - A Marysville woman who co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 46-year-old Laura Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced for distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl at her restaurant, Fuente de Café.
q13fox.com
Narcan vending machines will be installed at Tacoma library
TACOMA, Wash. - A new vending machine that carries Narcan is going to be installed at a Tacoma library this month. Tacoma Public Library is partnering with Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project to install the machine which will supply free naloxone, a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids.
q13fox.com
City of Kent proposes bill to state legislators to address illegal street racing
KENT, Wash. - Illegal street racing has become a growing problem in several communities in Washington. The City of Kent hopes its bill to the State Senate can address the public safety issue. Washington’s current law on street racing is only defined as two people competing for speed. However, illegal...
q13fox.com
Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda to run for King County Council
SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday morning that she will be running for King County Council District 8. Mosqueda, who is currently serving in her sixth year office and as the council's budget chair, is seeking to replace outgoing councilmember Joe McDermott. In a news release, she...
q13fox.com
Emerald Eats: Bar Sur Mer features fresh, sustainable eats
Bar Sur Mer, the latest restaurant opened by award-winning chef Eric Donnelly, features a mix of cold plates and cocktails in the Greenwood neighborhood. On the menu, you can find anything from a Yuzu-sparked salad to charred Mediterranean mackerel.
q13fox.com
Internet service out at Edmonds School District due to 'suspicious activities'
EDMONDS, Wash. - The Edmonds School District is experiencing an internet and technology outage due to ‘suspicious activity' detected in its network on Jan. 31. "We are working hard to restore internet access in a secure manner. Thank you for your continued patience as we deal with technology issues. For urgent school communication needs (including attendance and pick-up and drop-off plans), please call or visit school offices as email remains unavailable," the district said on its website.
