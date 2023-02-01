ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies arrest drug dealer, seize 100 pounds of drugs stored in Tacoma hotel rooms

TACOMA, Wash. - Deputies arrested a drug dealer in Tacoma on Thursday, and found nearly 100 pounds of drugs that he had been storing inside of hotel rooms. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the 43-year-old suspect after learning that he had been violating the conditions of his parole.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police investigate after man was shot in the hip in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. in an apartment building near the corner of E Olive Way and Bellevue Ave. When police...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe

TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Woman in Lake Stevens restaurant drug scheme sentenced to 10 years

SEATTLE - A Marysville woman who co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 46-year-old Laura Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced for distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl at her restaurant, Fuente de Café.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Narcan vending machines will be installed at Tacoma library

TACOMA, Wash. - A new vending machine that carries Narcan is going to be installed at a Tacoma library this month. Tacoma Public Library is partnering with Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project to install the machine which will supply free naloxone, a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda to run for King County Council

SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday morning that she will be running for King County Council District 8. Mosqueda, who is currently serving in her sixth year office and as the council's budget chair, is seeking to replace outgoing councilmember Joe McDermott. In a news release, she...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Emerald Eats: Bar Sur Mer features fresh, sustainable eats

Bar Sur Mer, the latest restaurant opened by award-winning chef Eric Donnelly, features a mix of cold plates and cocktails in the Greenwood neighborhood. On the menu, you can find anything from a Yuzu-sparked salad to charred Mediterranean mackerel.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Internet service out at Edmonds School District due to 'suspicious activities'

EDMONDS, Wash. - The Edmonds School District is experiencing an internet and technology outage due to ‘suspicious activity' detected in its network on Jan. 31. "We are working hard to restore internet access in a secure manner. Thank you for your continued patience as we deal with technology issues. For urgent school communication needs (including attendance and pick-up and drop-off plans), please call or visit school offices as email remains unavailable," the district said on its website.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy