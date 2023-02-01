ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, TX

KIII 3News

City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
BEEVILLE, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi Water Supply Update

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) has identified and secured a 36-day supply of permanganate from American vendors Brenntag and Hepure. At the same time, Carus Chemical Company is working to restart its operations after facing fire damage and causing a supply chain issue. A fire...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said plans for a desalination plant are making noticeable progress. The desalination plant will produce about three million gallons of water a day from brackish water, which is taken from groundwater in an aquifer. City Manager Michael Esparza told 3NEWS that...
ALICE, TX
News Channel 25

Two Agua Dulce students involved in fatal crash on Highway 44

ALICE, Texas (KRIS) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday on Texas State Highway 44 between Alice and Agua Dulce. The Superintendent for Agua Dulce Independent School District...
AGUA DULCE, TX
KIII 3News

Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cold rain didn't seem to keep anyone from showing up for the Kleberg-Kenedy County Livestock show Thursday. 3NEWS found Kleberg-Kenedy District Attorney John Hubert and his daughter Isabel busy bringing in bedding for their cattle. Isabel is a junior at Riviera High School and...
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

