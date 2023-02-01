Read full article on original website
Ramp Reversal Project to cause Highway 358 closure Sunday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Highway 358 Ramp Reversal Project continues and Sunday night, all eastbound lanes between Weber and Everhart will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday. TxDOT contractors will remove an overhead sign structure and the Staples St. sign. A new structure and sign...
TxDOT proud of Harbor Bridge progress following construction delays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't had an opportunity to drive by it, the Harbor Bridge is coming along. The foundation footing – literally the support structure of the tower that will hold the cables and the bridge deck that people will be driving on – are currently going up.
Portion of Coopers Alley closed due to water main break
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coopers Alley between N. Carancahua Street and N. Mesquite Street is closed due to a water main break, city officials said. Corpus Christi Water officials said water customers in the area may experience low water pressure until Monday while the pipeline is upgraded. "Its sort...
Here's a timeline of recent water main breaks in Corpus Christi this year alone
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Corpus Christi Water Department were busy Friday repairing 200 feet of pipe. Those repairs were called for after a watermain break was reported on Coopers Alley between Carancahua and Mesquite Streets. That break, just the first out of the four reported Friday....
TxDOT to treat roads in Bee, Live Oak counties due to predicted freezing rain
BEE COUNTY, Texas — Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will work overtime Tuesday in order to make sure roads in our northern counties are safe to drive on as freezing rain is expected to hit later this evening. Bee, Live Oak, Goliad and Karnes County bridges and...
Warming centers available as cold temperatures drag on into Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials will be operating warming centers at local senior centers and libraries through Thursday as temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s. Free rides to the warming centers will be available on RTA buses. Only one location will be open late...
Handicapped parking flaws being addressed by city's people with disabilities group
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has been getting complaints about three locations in town missing appropriate 'Americans with Disabilities Act' (ADA) signage, better known as handicapped-parking spaces. The city's Committee for Persons with Disabilities gathered three weeks ago to talk about concerns on South Padre...
Shortage of disinfecting chemical could effect the city's drinking water
Corpus Christi's supply of permanganate is running low after fire in Illinois destroyed the sole source of permanganate chemical in the U.S.
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi Water Supply Update
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) has identified and secured a 36-day supply of permanganate from American vendors Brenntag and Hepure. At the same time, Carus Chemical Company is working to restart its operations after facing fire damage and causing a supply chain issue. A fire...
First responders shorten response times in rural Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last decade, Jim Wells County has seen an increase in the need for emergency services. Crashes such as Wednesday's on State Hwy. 44 near Alice are part of the reason non-profit HALO-Flight set up a base in Alice more than 10 years ago.
Citizens urged to be cautious with potential city employee imposters
Reports have been made to the city this week about people posing as Corpus Christi Water department employees wanting to come inside homes for water quality testing
Flights to, from Corpus Christi airport affected by Texas winter weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter weather across Texas is affecting flights here in Corpus Christi. As of 9:30 a.m., seven flights scheduled to arrive or depart Corpus Christi International Airport have been cancelled or delayed. More flight impacts may develop as the day progresses, city officials said in a...
Flour Bluff ISD's new supper program helps feed students after school hours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many parents and students have heard of free and reduced lunch programs in schools. However, Flour Bluff Independent School District has a supper program that not only gives students the choice to eat healthier food after school, but gives parents peace of mind when getting off from work.
Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said plans for a desalination plant are making noticeable progress. The desalination plant will produce about three million gallons of water a day from brackish water, which is taken from groundwater in an aquifer. City Manager Michael Esparza told 3NEWS that...
US-Mexico border security: The impact of the fentanyl crisis here in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border security and the growing problem of deadly and addictive drugs like fentanyl are high item concerns for Texas politicians. When an officer uncovers drugs being smuggled in during a traffic stop, more than ever, they are having to take extra measures to protect their own lives.
National search begins for new Corpus Christi fire chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The national search for a permanent City of Corpus Christi fire chief has begun. Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council took time to congratulate and thank former fire chief Robert Rocha for his leadership and numerous contributions to our city. That included his art in implementing...
VA Outpatient Clinic aims for full summer launch after supply chain slows progress
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Veterans Affairs Corpus Christi Outpatient Clinic is making significant progress toward fully opening: Two primary care teams are already moved in and providing clinical services, and the remaining teams are scheduled to transfer there in a few months. The VA Texas Valley Coastal...
Two Agua Dulce students involved in fatal crash on Highway 44
ALICE, Texas (KRIS) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday on Texas State Highway 44 between Alice and Agua Dulce. The Superintendent for Agua Dulce Independent School District...
Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show kicks off
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cold rain didn't seem to keep anyone from showing up for the Kleberg-Kenedy County Livestock show Thursday. 3NEWS found Kleberg-Kenedy District Attorney John Hubert and his daughter Isabel busy bringing in bedding for their cattle. Isabel is a junior at Riviera High School and...
