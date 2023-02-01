ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

SFGate

Mendocino Avenue Closed Due To Police Activity

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Mendocino Avenue has been shut down in both directions early Thursday between College Avenue and Benton Street due to police activity. The road way reopen about 6 a.m., according to a 4:54 a.m. announcement from the Santa Rosa Police Department that provided no further details. This is...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50. mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations

Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing

An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
SAN JOSE, CA

