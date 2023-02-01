Read full article on original website
SFGate
Power Outages Affect 4,500 Pg&E Customers On Peninsula, In South Bay, Due To High Winds
Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers are without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area. Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. There is no estimated time as to when electricity will be restored to the affected...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: How San Jose Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness And Crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it's time to "deliver" solutions in America's 10th largest city - starting with the overflowing trash that's plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose's 66th mayor focused on three key areas...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Developer Accused Of Bribery Selling Former Bus Terminal In San Jose
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Now is the best time for 'demanding' Bay Area waterfall hike on Mount Tam
"I thought I was going to have a heart attack."
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
SFGate
Mendocino Avenue Closed Due To Police Activity
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Mendocino Avenue has been shut down in both directions early Thursday between College Avenue and Benton Street due to police activity. The road way reopen about 6 a.m., according to a 4:54 a.m. announcement from the Santa Rosa Police Department that provided no further details. This is...
40-year-old San Francisco vegetarian restaurant is closing this week
One of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in SF, Ananda Fuara gained a following for dishes like the "neatloaf" sandwich.
Paris bar from World’s 50 Best list to pop up in San Francisco
Little Red Door does "farm to glass" cocktails.
The debauched story of San Francisco’s most rock ‘n’ roll house, 2400 Fulton
"The biggest bag of blow I ever saw in my life."
39-year-old kayaker who went missing on Tomales Bay found dead
Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, had been fishing with friends on the day of his disappearance.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50. mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel...
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
SFGate
13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations
Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
SFGate
Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing
An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
SFGate
Special Operations Police Officer Shot In Standoff With Suspect Who Allegedly Fled Traffic Stop
A San Jose police officer was shot Saturday night and sustained an injury that was not life threatening. The shooting took place at a residence on the 800-block of Sinbad Avenue, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department, which noted the information is preliminary and the investigation on-going.
