Lizzo Announces New 'Special' Music Video

Lizzo has already been busy in 2023 and she doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. Earlier today she posted a new announcement on Instagram teasing a music video for the title track to her 2022 album Special . The video is short on details depicting a short clip of Lizzo in a superhero costume flying through a city, but it also confirms that the new video will be released tomorrow.

The teaser credits the new music video a Christian Breslauer production. The music video director has helmed a number of major music videos in the past, most notable for songs like Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow 's 'Industry Baby,' and SZA 's recent hit ' Kill Bill .' He's also worked with Lizzo in the past, serving as the director of the video for Special 's lead single 'About Damn Time' last year.

Another reason the announcement is drawing attention from fans is that Lizzo had previously teased an upcoming remix of the song with SZA back in November on the final show of her tour. It didn't help the speculation when SZA herself showed up in the comments of the Instagram post commenting "I’m SHAKING" in anticipation of the video's release tomorrow. Neither artist has given any further hints about whether or not the video will contain the reported remix of the song, or if they have any plans to release it soon.