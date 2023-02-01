ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY welcomes 135 probationary EMTs

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Qnzb_0kY8c24h00

New graduating class of probationary EMTs joins FDNY 00:39

NEW YORK -- The FDNY welcomed a new class of EMTs Tuesday.

The class of 135 probationary EMTs graduated after training for 16 weeks at the EMS academy.

They received training for life-saving skills, including CPR, medical and trauma assessments, oxygen and ventilation skills, and emergency childbirth.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the graduation ceremony.

"It is the start of a career that will challenge and test you. One that is guaranteed to reward you. When people decide to make a career out of public service, it's because they are called to a mission that is greater than themselves," she said.

The new EMTs will be assigned to units throughout the five boroughs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

1 person killed in Washington Heights apartment fire

NEW YORK -- One person was killed in an apartment fire in Upper Manhattan on Saturday morning.We're told the fire started around 6 a.m. at a building on West 180th Street in Washington Heights.Fire marshals determined an electrical fire started in the ceiling on the third floor.The FDNY says one person on the fourth floor died.Resident Jasmine Guardiola was trying to keep warm as she searched for the Red Cross."Putting your hands without gloves in your pocket, it feels like frostbite," she said.The mother of two grew up in the building on West 180th Street and now lives on the first...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Damaged engine blamed for deadly plane crash in Westchester

ARMONK, N.Y. -- A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.Investigators said they found a hole in the top of the crankcase and noted fresh oil at the bottom of the fuselage, which apparently caused the plane to fly poorly.The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 19.READ MORE: Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County AirportThe pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport with a "dead cylinder," but then went silent not long after broadcasting, "mayday mayday mayday mayday."The aircraft was about a mile from the Westchester County Airport at around 6:15 p.m. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles north of JFK.  Search-and-rescue crews were sent out and later found the plane in a heavily-wooded area near Rye Lake.Both the pilot, Boruch Taub, and the sole passenger, Benjamin Chafetz, were killed in the crash.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Behind the scenes at the NYPD's traffic safety roundtable

NEW YORK -- Driving in New York City is always a challenge, but it will get worse in March as the end of Daylight Saving Time changes the evening rush.The NYPD has a plan, however, as CBS2's Dave Carlin found out when he went behind the scenes at a multi-agency safety session at NYPD headquarters.When Daylight Saving Time ends March 12, what drivers experience can feel off, and that can translate into injuries and deaths in traffic. "A person's view is obstructed ... Do you see pedestrians?" said NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster. "Left turns are a major factor to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage. According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex. Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island

ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
ROSLYN, NY
CBS New York

Port Washington approves fence to protect child with autism

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- There's an update to CBS2's exclusive story about a fence fight in Port Washington.Parents installed it to help protect their child who has autism, but there is a "no fence rule" in the town.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the zoning board has just approved the fence, and the town is putting up street signs in hopes of keeping the little girl safe.READ MORE: Parents of child with autism say neighbors in Port Washington are pushing back on fence installed to keep daughter safeStevie Novis wiped away tears, saying, "The sign is amazing. Anything that helps supports my daughter...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Armed suspects accused of stealing $1,000 from Queens deli

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Queens deli at knifepoint early Saturday morning. It happened at around 2:40 a.m. at the Sophia Deli and Grocery on Main Street in Flushing. According to police, two men wearing all black clothes entered the deli, then one showed a knife while the other stole cash. The suspects got away with about $1,000, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Young woman shares how doctors saved her life with CPR

NEW YORK -- A family's annual trip to the Big Apple forever changed a young woman's life when she went into cardiac arrest minutes after sitting down for dinner in the Theater District.Brittany Williams had no pulse for eight minutes, but she lived to share her story thanks to the help of strangers.Williams and Dr. Brandon Johnson stood over the spot where their lives became forever intertwined.Eight years ago, both decided to head to Three Monkeys in the Theatre District; Williams was going to have dinner with her family, and Johnson, an ophthalmologist at New York Retina Center, was going to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More asylum seekers now housed at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- More asylum seekers are now living at the housing facility at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal after an encampment outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown was cleared Wednesday night.Thursday, more elected officials, including Congressman Dan Goldman and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, got a first-hand look inside the new shelter.Asylum seekers were seen entering the shelter Thursday with their bags.RELATED STORY: NYPD tells asylum seekers camped out in Midtown to leave as lawmakers head to Brooklyn to tour new shelterGoldman said the shelter is about half full and it will ultimately house about 1,200 single men."It is certainly not an ideal situation for anyone, but under the circumstances, it's really admirable, I think, what the city has done," Goldman said."Most of their core needs were being met, so I just wanna make sure we mention that. Obviously I don't think it's a place that people would want to be if they didn't have to," Williams said.Goldman also said he is working to expedite the process of getting work authorization for the asylum seekers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy remembers New Jersey native killed in Ukraine

BORDENTOWN, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday remembered an aid worker from New Jersey who was killed while helping with evacuations in Ukraine.United States Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed, 33, died after a missile hit his vehicle Thursday. He was a native of Bordentown in Burlington County.Murphy released the following statement:"Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Pete Reed, a humanitarian worker and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who was killed while aiding the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians. A Bordentown native, Pete dedicated his life to service, both founding and working for organizations...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
CBS New York

Harlem woman shares heart health scare to help others

NEW YORK - State health data shows Harlem has higher rates of heart disease than any other neighborhood in New York City. This National Wear Red Day, one woman shares her health scare in hopes of helping others."Initially, I thought I was having an asthma attack," Andrea Mapp recalled.Last year, Mapp worked herself so hard at her two jobs, she developed an abnormal heartbeat, known as Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib. She finally went to the urgent care after weeks of not being able to breathe."I learned the hard way," she said. "I learned that it wasn't asthma. It was AFib...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dogs rescued from breeding facility arrive on Long Island

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dogs and puppies rescued from a Midwest breeding facility arrived on Long Island on Saturday.North Shore Animal League teamed up with the National Mill Dog Rescue to save the animals from a commercial breeding facility in Missouri.A total of 50 dogs were rescued. They were both pure and mixed breeds, including Yorkies, pugs, Boston terriers and more.They will be examined by veterinarians at North Shore's Port Washington campus before being put up for adoption next week."All these guys are experiencing a whole bunch of firsts -- their first beds, their first cuddles, their first food they don't have to kind of fight for, their first toys," said Ted Moriates, rescue team lead for North Shore Animal League.This is the first collaboration between North Shore Animal League and National Mill Dog Rescue, funded by a grant from the Long Island Community Foundation.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
CBS New York

MTA unveils new open gangway subways

NEW YORK -- Brand new subway cars are about to hit the tracks! The R211 trains are not in service yet, but they are being tested.Friday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis hopped on board as MTA officials provided a glimpse of what they have to offer. "Wider aisles, for example. You'll see that there's wider doors. So what does that mean for our customers? That means they'll be able to get on and off more quickly, which is critically important," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. The trains are open gangway style, meaning passengers can walk from one car to the next without going...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Racially insensitive meal served at Nyack Middle School

NYACK, N.Y. -- Black History Month is a time to honor triumphs of African Americans throughout history, but students and parents at Nyack Middle School raised the alarm after a racially insensitive meal was offered on the first day of the month.Honore Santiago's mother reassured her daughter, who is in the sixth grade, saying, "You should feel very happy that you spoke up.""Yeah, I am," Honore said. "I just hope that they won't do it again, at a different school or my school ever again."Instead of the Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit that appeared on the school's lunch calendar,...
NYACK, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams joins asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spent Friday night alongside asylum seekers at the new Brooklyn shelter.Adams shared video of his experience on Twitter.Activist Shams DaBaron and State Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs joined the mayor at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.Some asylum seekers and activists had raised concerns about temperatures at the new shelter as some of the men camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown to protest being moved.Adams explained the visit in a statement, saying in part, "I'd never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't be willing to do myself."
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated 5, to run for NYC Council

NEW YORK -- Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, is now in the race for New York City Council. Salaam announced his candidacy Saturday for the 9th District in Manhattan, representing parts of Harlem, Morningside Heights and the Upper West Side.In 1990, Salaam was wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case. His conviction was rescinded in 2002 after he spent seven years in prison."It's time for me to light a fire in our community that motivates us to demand that those in power address these systemic barriers that keep so many of us from thriving and not just surviving," he said Saturday.Since his release, Salaam has worked as a criminal justice advocate and serves as a board member for the Innocence Project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

"Hearts4Marcus" at Mahwah High School honors Marcus Kayal's memory, and helps protect students

MAHWAH, N.J. - Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well. In 2019, they tragically lost their son Marcus to sudden cardiac arrest. Now, they're making sure his name won't ever be forgotten."You have to be vigilant and find ways to keep his memory memorialized. We feel like his name is staying out there and people who didn't know him, now can hear 'Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal.' He must've been a special kid. He was amazing. He was beyond special," said Marcus' father George Kayal. The youngest of...
MAHWAH, NJ
CBS New York

Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
FORT LEE, NJ
CBS New York

New Yorkers rally in favor of congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- A rally was held in upper Manhattan on Thursday in favor of congestion pricing, which is expected to go into effect later this year.The controversial tolling plan is being held up by the federal government, which must approve an environmental study.Once the feds give the green light, rates will be set for vehicles entering the Central Business District below 60th Street.Advocates say revenue from the tolling is needed to improve mass transit."The entire system throughout our region, all of its millions of riders, deserve, need and pay for a better system, better tracks, better cars, elevators, accessibility improvements," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.The rally was held near the George Washington Bridge in response to a recent rally held by New Jersey lawmakers who are trying to stop the project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy