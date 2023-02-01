ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tourcounsel.com

LEHIGHTON, PA
Mercury

Pottstown High, The Hill School teens stage concert to aid homeless

POTTSTOWN — About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert to benefit homeless individuals. The concert, the fifth of its kind, will take place Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 9...
POTTSTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Historic Allentown church officially changes hands

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
tourcounsel.com

LANGHORNE, PA
Newswatch 16

New women's center opens in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
tourcounsel.com

FRACKVILLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Community Music School Board of Directors Welcomes Andrene Brown Nowell and Michael Horvath

Caption: Andrene Brown Nowell (far left) and Michael Horvath (center) were elected to the Community Music School (CMS) Board of Directors in January 2023. Here, they are pictured in the Dorothy H. Baker Recital Hall at CMS with three other recently elected board members Laura Attieh (second from left), Elyse Pillitteri (second from right), and David Yeager (far right).
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pokrivsak tried to honor past while moving Easton forward during 20 years as AD

Jim Pokrivsak, sitting outside the high school’s athletic office, reflected on his first gig with the Easton Area School District. “I needed a summer job and Tim Case was the head custodian here at the high school. He eventually became the director of maintenance in the district for many years,” Pokrivsak said. “... He brought me on as a college student to help cut grass and take care of the school. I always had that pride in Easton. So, it was nice for me to work here in the summers to prepare the school for the start of the school year.”
EASTON, PA
tourcounsel.com

WYOMISSING, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wind-whipped fire damages 2 homes in Allentown, displacing residents (PHOTOS)

A fast-moving fire fanned by gusty winds damaged two single-family homes Friday evening in Allentown. The blaze was reported about 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South 23rd St. and left both homes uninhabitable until repairs can be made, city fire department Capt. John Christopher said. Five residents were displaced from one home, plus one from the second home, and the American Red Cross was contacted for assistance, he said.
ALLENTOWN, PA

