Witches are no problem for Peabody

It was an easy win for the Peabody girls basketball team as the Tanners scared away the Salem Witches 55-14 on the road. Peabody (11-2) was led by Sophia Coburn with 12 points and four assists, followed by Logan Lomasney who put up 11 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor Bettencourt had eight points and five assists, while Lizzie Bettencourt added seven points and six rebounds. Lauryn Mendonca also tacked on five points and eight rebounds

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tech 44, Greater Lawrence 20

Continuing an impressive week, Tech handled Greater Lawrence with ease 44-20. Engelyz Bingham had 14 points, four rebounds, and four steals to lead the way. Aliyah Volquez also had 14 points, four rebounds, and four steals, while Allison Morales had six points, six steals and four rebounds. The Tigers have clawed their way to an impressive 10-4.

Lynn Classical 40, Everett 33

The Lynn Classical girls basketball team is undefeated… in February. The Rams moved to 15-0 with a seven-point win against Everett at home. The game’s high-scorer was senior Ava Thurman who had 11 points, followed by sophomore Keisha Perez who added nine. Classical’s next game is Thursday at Malden.

Bishop Fenwick 53, Archbishop Williams 46

The Crusaders came up big on the road, knocking off Archbishop Williams 53-46 to up their record to 10-5. Junior captain Cecilia Kay had 31 points and 13 rebounds in what’s been a monster season for the do-it-all Crusader. Freshman Celia Neilson and Anna Fertonani combined for nine assists, while freshman Caitlin Boyle chipped in with eight points. Junior Kate McPhail contributed with seven, and Fenwick returns to action Friday against Stang at home (6:30 p.m.).

Swampscott 41, Danvers 25

In Swampscott’s 41-25 victory over Danvers on its home floor, the Big Blue were led by freshman Sam Ward who scored 15 points. Junior Victoria Quagrello had a great performance as well with a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s 64, Cathedral 39

In what’s been a strong week for the Spartans’ boys basketball team, chalk up another win. St. Mary’s dominated Cathedral from start to finish, led by seniors David Brown (15 points) and Anthony D’Itria (14). Buckle up – the Spartans host Fenwick Wednesday night in what’s sure to be a highly-intense matchup.

Everett 65, Classical 60

Classical head coach Marvin Avery called Tuesday’s game a tough, back-and-forth matchup, but Everett defeated the Rams 65-60 on Tuesday. Freshman Marvin Avery Jr. caught eyes with 28 points, Brady Warren added 12, and Almani Medina had 11.

Lynn English 94, Somerville 30

The Bulldogs more than tripled Somerville on Monday, winning 94-30 to defend their dog house. Warren Keel Jr. had 28 points, eight steals, and five assists, while his partner-in-crime Tyrese Melo García added 18 points, 10 assists, and six boards. Nelson Obarisiagbon put up a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Denzell Guillén impressed with 16 points.

Whittier Regional 73, KIPP 53

KIPP played hard on Tuesday, but fell to Whittier Regional 73-53. Continuing his stellar season, Trosky Peña went home with an impressive 25 points.

Swampscott 65, Danvers 41

Swampscott’s boys basketball team won in versatile fashion on Tuesday as three players reached double-digits in scoring. Liam Wales led everyone with 13 points, while freshman Connor Chiarello and Max Brodsky followed with 12. Riad Benagour also added nine, and Swampscott moved to 6-7 to continue a winning streak that now stands at three.

TRACK AND FIELD

It was a strong day for the Spartans at the Catholic Central League Freshman/Sophomore Meet as the St. Mary’s boys team won it all, highlighted by Fr./So. champions in the 55m (Devin Duval, 7.19), 300m (Hakeem Akande, 40.45), and 2 mile (Nick Fusco, 12:34.48). The Spartans’ girls impressed as well as seventh grader Nina Lopes was the champion in the 1,000m (3:51.25). Other highlights included Tina Amin who came in second in the long jump (14’6”) and Allie Palmer who grabbed second in the 55m hurdles (10.84).

