Loveland, CO

Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.

Investigators also found a white Dodge Ram pickup truck they believe was used during the crime, according to the Loveland Police Department.

“Loveland Police want to thank the public and all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in providing information and tips that have come in this past week,” the department said in a news release.

Police did not release the age of the juvenile suspect but said the recovered Ram truck “was not reported stolen at the time of the recovery.” They said the investigation remains ongoing and “other persons of interest have been identified.”

Loveland investigators have said they believe there were three suspects in the white Dodge Ram truck.

The homicide happened on the night of Jan. 20 at the Brookstone apartment complex, in the area of East First Street. Nasier Graham, 18, was shot and killed after someone stole his car.

A friend told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas that the teen went to Mountain View High School. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Graham’s family.

A 16-year-old was also shot and wounded.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to come forward. Tipsters can contact the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032. People who want to stay anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or submit a tip online .

Comments / 5

Plumb Joy
7d ago

What a difference a decade with democrats fully in charge makes, 15 years ago in Loveland a cow on the loose would have been headline news!

