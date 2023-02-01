ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire

There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans

The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up missing the postseason after finishing regular season play in third place in the National […] The post Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move

As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE

Antonio Brown is no stranger to making headlines, as he was often in the news for making splash plays on the field, and unfortunately, for making poor decisions off of it. But the former Pittsburgh Steelers star may have outdone himself with this most recent claim he just made while on Instagram Live. Brown claimed […] The post Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders star Davante Adams fuels Aaron Rodgers reunion with latest tweet

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is not hiding the fact that he wants to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers. Adams is openly recruiting Rodgers to join him with the Raiders, and after joking (or not?) that the quarterback is moving to his neighborhood, he followed it up with another tweet that got the whole […] The post Raiders star Davante Adams fuels Aaron Rodgers reunion with latest tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation

The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new quarterback. That much is obvious, especially with their performance last season. The QB position was easily their worst position last year, with Zach Wilson severely underwhelming. They’ve already been linked to one Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets apparently have two other targets: Jimmy Garoppolo […] The post RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

‘Raven for life’: Mark Andrews’ Lamar Jackson take will hype up fans

Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens is uncertain. Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews is hopeful the two sides can work something out. He got brutally honest on his desire for Jackson to remain in Baltimore, per Sirius XM NFL Radio on Twitter. “Obviously I hope that we get my guy Lamar Jackson back,” Andrews said. […] The post ‘Raven for life’: Mark Andrews’ Lamar Jackson take will hype up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Trent Williams makes massive 2023 announcement amid retirement talk

Rest easy, San Francisco 49ers fans, star left tackle Trent Williams isn’t going into retirement. Williams, who is 34 years old, announced that he intends to return to the 49ers next season at Saturday’s Pro Bowl practice amid talk that he was potentially retiring, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “Yeah, for sure,” Williams said when […] The post 49ers’ Trent Williams makes massive 2023 announcement amid retirement talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy