A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”

