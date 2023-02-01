Read full article on original website
Angelique Barker – Bayou Region Influencers 2023
• Member of Louisiana Society of CPAs – South Central Chapter. Member of the Ladies Carnival Club (Hyacinthians) Charter Member of Legatus – Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace. What led you to the role you currently hold on the Board?. I was nominated by the South Central...
LSA Scholarship Applications Now Being Accepted for 2023
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre has announced applications are now being accepted for the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association annual scholarship for 2023. All eligible students in Lafourche Parish are encouraged to apply. The $500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student who attends Nicholls State University or...
Dr. Michael Garcia – Bayou Region Influencers 2023
Chief Executive Officer & President | South Louisiana Medical Associates. Successful career as an Electrical Engineer culminating as the Division Engineer for Exxon Pipeline- 1984. •. Successful career change to Medical Doctor graduating with honors in Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor society- 1989. •. Successful completion of a surgical residency at Alton...
Jason W. Bergeron – Bayou Region Influencers 2023
CEO of Stratify, LLC, Managing Partner of Stratify Digital, LLC, CEO of Stratify MSP, LLC, & Managing Partner of Vitallync, LLC. Member of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development in Louisiana. •. Leadership Louisiana Graduate. •. Leadership Terrebonne Graduate. •. Goldman Sachs 10000 Small Business Program Graduate. •. Louisiana Economic Development CEO Roundtables...
The Cajun Music Preservation Society Is On A Mission
The Cajun Music Preservation Society of Thibodaux, Louisiana is on a mission to bring life and awareness back to the art of traditional Cajun music in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The Cajun Music Preservation Society was started in 2014 and is planning to celebrate their nine-year-anniversary this coming April. The...
Mobile museum to share African American history on wheels
“I believe in the power of God, and following Ida, I waited on Him to tell me what to do and where to go. Ida caused a major setback for our community and our museum. We worked so hard on it, and even earned the distinction of being listed on the The National Register of Historic Places,” said Margie Scoby, founder and president of Finding Our Roots African American Museum. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, the museum on Roussel Street, in Houma, closed indefinitely.
Krewe of Hercules names Honorary Grand Marshal at Terrebonne ARC social
The Krewe of Hercules hosted its 5th Annual Terrebonne ARC “Let’s Get Together” Social on Friday, January 27, where the krewe announced their “Honorary Grand Marshal” as Mr. Roy Thibodeaux. The Krewe of Hercules hosts dinner and a dance party for the clients of TARC...
Congratulations to MacDonell United Methodist Children Services the 2022 Non-Profit of the Year!
The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce awarded MacDonell United Methodist Children Services as the 2022 Non-Profit of the Year! This award is given to an organization that has provided outstanding service to Terrebonne Parish, has demonstrated sound management practices, and has exceptional leadership. “Receiving this award acknowledges all of the...
Orchid Friends Are Forever
For more than forty years, the Houma-based Terrebonne Orchid Society has been cultivating a friendly, helpful, and open community around a shared passion for these beautiful flowers. The Terrebonne Orchid Society was established in September of 1987 by the late Houma resident and horticulture enthusiast Mr. Ashley. The club was...
Bayou King Cake Festival announces nearly 30 vendors to compete for the title of Best of the Bayou King Cake!
Lafourche Education Foundation is gearing up for the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake!
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras
SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!
A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
Weekend Roundup: Get ready, it’s a big weekend!
Firewater Fais Do-Do | February 3 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits to the music of Jackson Macfarland, performing live. No cover!. Market at the Marina | February 4 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina at the marina across from Terrebonne General. This week’s market will include local vendors, regular and mini-sized Hum “M” Bird King Cakes, face and canvas painting, a STEM activity, and a children’s mystery fitness game. Read more here.
Pearl Marie Leonard
Pearl Marie Hebert Leonard, 96, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2:18pm. Pearl was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Pearl is survived by her loving family; her children, Linda LeCompte, and George Leonard Jr. and wife Angie; grandchildren, Patty Authement and husband Troy, Clay LeCompte Jr. and wife Elizabeth; step-grandchildren, Gencie White and husband Billy, Kennon Lottinger; great-grandchildren, Courtney Authement, Ryan Authement, Breanna LeCompte, and Morgan LeCompte; step-great grandchild, Benjamin White; great-great grandson, Elijah Wilkes, Jr.; great-great granddaughter on-the-way, Bryleigh James; and one sister, Rita Hebert Bernard.
Goodwill store opens on the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
