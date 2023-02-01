Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App. From prehistoric ruins to Islamic skywatchers, explore the heritage and future of African astronomy on NOVA "Star Chasers of Senegal."

1 DAY AGO