Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
NOVA: Star Chasers of Senegal
Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App. From prehistoric ruins to Islamic skywatchers, explore the heritage and future of African astronomy on NOVA "Star Chasers of Senegal."
KPBS
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Santa Fe's Museum Hill - Hour 3
Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series. It's antique treasures galore at Santa Fe's Museum Hill with finds including Green...
Comments / 0