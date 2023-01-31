ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Item Team of the Week – Lynn English

By Joey Barrett
 4 days ago
You know what I’ve been thinking? That 15 times this season I’ve looked at Lynn English boys basketball scores that were hard to believe. In another multiple-win week for the 15-0 Bulldogs, it was more of the same on Tuesday as English defeated Somerville 94-30. All of the usual weapons (Warren Keel, Tyrese Melo García, etc.) did their thing, and the Bulldogs tripled up an opponent on their home floor. What can I say – I continue to love what head coach Alvin Abreu is doing with this program. His players seem comfortable, yet determined to win on a nightly basis. The Bulldogs are fun to watch with their high-flying athletes and red-hot sharpshooters, but it’s easy to see they value the fundamentals, too. To the still-undefeated Bulldogs, good week.

Lynn, MA
