KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Maps, storms, tango and electrification
Written by Charise Castro Smith, a Florida-based playwright who is also known for co-writing and co-directing the film "Encanto," this play follows three generations of women in the midst of hurricane prep. It's directed by Daniel Jáquez, and the cast includes Amalia Alarcón Morris as Valeria, a grandmother battling Alzheimer's disease, Catalina Maynard as Ximena, Valeria's daughter, and Sandra Ruiz as Miranda, the granddaughter. The script tackles what it means to forgive and rebuild a family.
KPBS
Jill Biden visits San Diego for cancer event, Navy gathering
First lady Jill Biden is in San Diego as part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families. Ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Biden arrived Friday afternoon and visited a health clinic to highlight the administration's...
KPBS
Launch of entertainment venue in Del Mar Fairgrounds expected to bring economic boost
A new entertainment venue called THE SOUND opens Friday on the Del Mar Fairgrounds, with a sold-out first show. The venue will be operated by Belly Up Entertainment. “We couldn't be more excited. The Belly Up has been around for over 40 years and providing music to North County and all of San Diego County at a 600 (person) capacity," said Chris Goldsmith, the president of Belly Up Entertainment.
KPBS
County Board Chair touts quality of life, mental health during annual speech
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas focused on improving life for families, a stronger economy, better infrastructure and mental health care, and combating homelessness during Wednesday's State of the County speech. Speaking before a full crowd in county Administration Center West Plaza, Vargas, challenged the audience to help her...
KPBS
Burned playground speaks to years of neglect for Mount Hope residents
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
KPBS
Problems with backyard dog breeding
Even with increased awareness, backyard dog breeding continues to be a big problem on both sides of the border. In other news, a Black Lives Matter flag is now flying over the San Diego Unified School District headquarters in University Heights. Plus, the Human Rights Watch Film Festival in San Diego opens Thursday, with a film about the lack of childcare.
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price rises by highest amount since Oct. 4
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Friday, rising 2.6 cents to $4.614, its highest amount since Dec. 11. The average price has increased 12 of the past 14 days, increasing 7.7 cents, including three-tenths of...
KPBS
Sheriff's video of deputies igniting a lighter when tasing Black father finally released
The San Diego County Sheriff’s department last week released body camera footage from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a Black father who had come to a Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint to pick up his son who’d been detained along with a group of teens. Then, most people never get a chance to legally re-enter the United States after being deported. Those who do often find themselves stuck in a precarious limbo. And, you've probably heard at least one horror story from a couple whose wedding was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic did impact Chris and Hillary Soriano’s wedding, but their story is not a tragedy. It's one of perseverance and a little mischief. And now it’s a feature film. Last, a Del Mar man’s collection of 50,000 rare jazz, blues, gospel, reggae and soul records has been acquired by Stanford University. We spoke with Bram Dijkstra in 2022 about his ‘love supreme’ for John Coltrane.
