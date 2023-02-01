The San Diego County Sheriff’s department last week released body camera footage from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a Black father who had come to a Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint to pick up his son who’d been detained along with a group of teens. Then, most people never get a chance to legally re-enter the United States after being deported. Those who do often find themselves stuck in a precarious limbo. And, you've probably heard at least one horror story from a couple whose wedding was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic did impact Chris and Hillary Soriano’s wedding, but their story is not a tragedy. It's one of perseverance and a little mischief. And now it’s a feature film. Last, a Del Mar man’s collection of 50,000 rare jazz, blues, gospel, reggae and soul records has been acquired by Stanford University. We spoke with Bram Dijkstra in 2022 about his ‘love supreme’ for John Coltrane.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO