Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One...
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is just outside Mount Pleasant city limits. The district says all residents got out of the home, and...
North Charleston Police search for missing 16-year-old girl
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing from her home in North Charleston. Amauria Anderson, 16, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black Crocs, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. She 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of...
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in N. Charleston police pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say officers arrested a man after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed police chase. Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for blue lights and receiving stolen goods. North Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving pedestrian blocks lanes near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian has blocked the southbound lanes of Spring Street near the Crosstown. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes of Spring Street between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard are closed, police say.
Lanes reopen on Ravenel Bridge after car fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a reported car fire on the Ravenel Bridge Friday night. The car fire closed the southbound lanes on the bridge just before 10 p.m., according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Serving Johns Island, Kiawah Island and nearby West Ashley and North Charleston, the St. John’s Fire District responded to 3,972 incidents in 2022. The majority of those calls were actually related to emergency medical services, according to the district’s annual report. Fire Chief Ryan...
Vehicle fire closes southbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge Friday night, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Authorities say the southbound lanes are closed due to the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
Man enters guilty plea to robbing Andrews postal carrier, drug conspiracy
FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Andrews man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 2019 robbery of a mail carrier and his role in a marijuana conspiracy. Jerome Terrell Davis, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery of Postal Carrier Irene Pressley on Sept. 23, 2019, and up to five years in prison for the marijuana conspiracy conviction.
Portion of Savannah Hwy. drainage project breaking ground in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in the Avondale and Byrnes Downs area will soon be able to walk to commercial areas regardless of the weather. City of Charleston officials say a new drainage project breaking ground this week will decrease sidewalk flooding, reconnecting the commercial district with area neighborhoods. This...
Pence to meet with law enforcement during Charleston visit on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will make his ninth visit to the Charleston area since leaving office this Monday. Pence will take part in a meeting with law enforcement on pushing back on a restored “Defund the Police” movement, CBS News reported. That movement gained traction in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis after police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation Jan. 7.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
FAA temporarily halts departures from Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily paused departures from three airports along the Carolina coast, including Charleston International Airport. The decision was made to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the agency announced on Twitter. The agency also paused...
