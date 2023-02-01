CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will make his ninth visit to the Charleston area since leaving office this Monday. Pence will take part in a meeting with law enforcement on pushing back on a restored “Defund the Police” movement, CBS News reported. That movement gained traction in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis after police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation Jan. 7.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO