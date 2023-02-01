Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Knocks ESPN Off Top of Primetime Chart
Fox News Channel found its way to the top of primetime cable charts during the last week of January, stopping ESPN’s month-long, first place run. Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 23-January 29, ending ESPN’s three-week winning streak on the chart, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 928,000 viewers, ESPN’s 916,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 827,000 watchers, said Nielsen.
MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America
Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
nexttv.com
Samsung TV Plus Adds Romance Movies Channel For Valentine’s Day
Titles featured include ‘A Little Bit of Heaven,’ ‘The Big Wedding,’ ‘Tyler Perry’s Peeples’. In time for Valentine’s Day, Samsung TV Plus is adding a Romance Movie channel to its 250-channel lineup. The Romance Movies channel will feature titles including A Little Bit...
nexttv.com
HBO Spotlights Queen of Disco Donna Summer in New Documentary Series
HBO will look at the life and career of iconic R&B/disco singer Donna Summer in a new documentary film debuting in May. Love to Love You, Donna Summer, will take an in-depth look at the artist’s career and worldwide acclaim, from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the dance clubs in New York, said the network. Shaped by Summer’s own reflections as well as the memories of close family friends, the film features photographs and never-before-seen home video footage, capturing Summer’s range of artistry from songwriting to painting while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage, HBO said.
nexttv.com
Paramount Plus Punches Up Sylvester Stallone Reality Series
Paramount Plus will follow the lives of actor Sylvester Stallone and his family in a new reality series launching this spring. The six-part The Family Stallone series will feature the Rocky and First Blood film star along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. According to streaming service, “Stallone is ready to give cameras access into what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime, dad. In this new series starring his three daughters, wife and himself, the Stallone’s offer a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
nexttv.com
CBS-FuboTV Flap Adds to Strains With Affiliates, Analyst Says
‘Logical to wonder’ if Paramount was willing to take lower retrans to improve cable-network terms, says Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. The blackout of CBS affiliates on FuboTV reflects the increasing tension between broadcast networks and their affiliates as TV pivots to streaming. “Having worked around public and private...
nexttv.com
Jason Katims’ ‘Weepy’ Drama ‘Dear Edward’ Premieres on Apple TV Plus
Dear Edward, a drama from Jason Katims with Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling in the cast, debuts on Apple TV Plus February 3. The show is about a 12-year-old boy, played by Colin O’Brien, who is the lone survivor of a plane crash. “As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed,” is how Apple TV Plus describes the show.
AP source: MLB forms economic group as regional TV in peril
NEW YORK (AP) — Concerned about a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, the league has formed a new economic study committee that will gather next week at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
nexttv.com
Laila Ali Hosts Branded Content for Ancestry on History Channel
Boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, is hosting a branded content series created by A+E Networks for Ancestry that is airing on History Channel. The series is profiling women who have made an impact on history. It makes its debut February 6, adjacent to the premiere of History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning.
nexttv.com
Paramount Plus Series ‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Debuts on Nickelodeon
Animated series Transformers: Earthspark, about a new generation of Earth-born robots, debuted on Paramount Plus in November. The show premieres on Nickelodeon Friday, February 3. The premiere sees Robby adjusting to his family’s move to rural Witwicky, until he and sister Mo discover the first-ever Earth-born Transformers. Both networks...
Photos: Meet Big Ten Football's Newest Sideline Reporter
NBC introduced its broadcasting team for its first season of Big Ten football coverage. Kathryn Tappen, who has spent nearly a decade at NBC, will work as the sideline reporter for the network's weekly Saturday showcase. She joins a team featuring play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and analyst Todd ...
nexttv.com
NHL All-Star Game, LeBron James Watch: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (February 4-5)
The live TV sports lineup for the first weekend of February starts on the ice and the gridiron as the National Hockey League and the National Football League play their respective All-Star contests. On Saturday ABC will feature the NHL All-Star Game from South Florida featuring a total of 44...
saturdaytradition.com
NBC officially announces broadcast team for weekly primetime Big Ten matchup
NBC officially announced the broadcasters who will lead its coverage of the Big Ten this fall. Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Noah Eagle (play-by-play) will work the booth while Kathryn Tappen serves as the sideline reporter. Beginning in 2023, NBC will air 1 primetime Big Ten game each week as part...
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
nexttv.com
‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed at CBS
CBS has renewed So Help Me Todd, meaning a second season for the Marcia Gay Harden legal drama. Harden plays by-the-books attorney Margaret and Skylar Astin portrays her slacker son, Todd. Airing in the Thursday 9 p.m. slot, the show has averaged 6.3 million viewers, CBS said, and 7.4 million...
nexttv.com
Atmosphere Becomes Out-Of-Home Streamer for TMB Video Content
Atmosphere, which streams TV content to restaurants, bars and other businesses, said it signed a deal to stream content from TMB to its customers, effective immediately. Atmosphere will have exclusive out-of-home digital streaming rights to the TMB channels starting in summer 2023. “TMB’s content is some of the most compelling...
nexttv.com
‘Night Court’ Stays in Session, as NBC Orders Second Season of Comedy
NBC has renewed comedy Night Court for a second season. The show premiered January 17 and is off to a hot start. NBC said it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they...
nexttv.com
The CW Shares LIV Golf Broadcast Schedule
The CW has set up its broadcast schedule for the first season of LIV Golf. The action starts February 24-26 at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico and progresses to The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson March 17-19. Orange County National in Orlando hosts a tournament March 31-April 2, then The Grange Golf Club in Australia April 21-23.
ESPN Reportedly Cancels Notable Show
After the Super Bowl is over, ESPN's Outside the Lines won't be available on Saturdays. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, ESPN will no longer have a TV show entirely devoted to Outside the Lines. Staff members were informed of this sad news on Thursday ...
