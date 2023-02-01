Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Chandler ranks No. 7 among best places for Black Americans economically
Nearly a quarter of the way through the 21st century, Black Americans continue to face significant financial inequality. In 2021, the median income of Black households was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally, according to Census Bureau data. And the income gap between Black and white households was even greater, with white families outpacing their Black counterparts by more than $28,000 in the same year. So, where are the best places for Black Americans economically?
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix artist Gennaro Garcia opens self-named gallery
Gennaro Garcia is one of the most prolific artists in Arizona. Anyone who has traveled throughout the Valley — or visited some of the area’s top Mexican food restaurants — will recognize his work. Now, he is opening is an eponymous gallery — or “artelier” as he...
azbigmedia.com
2022 WM Phoenix Open had a $450M economic impact
An economic impact study conducted by Arizona State University found the 2022 WM Phoenix Open Presented by Taylor Morrison generated nearly a half billion dollars ($453.7 million) into the state of Arizona’s economy. As part of the total economic impact, the study, commissioned by The Thunderbirds – hosts of the WM Phoenix Open – also reported a total State of Arizona GDP contribution of nearly $280 million ($276.8 million) and an annual employment impact of 4,290 jobs.
Comments / 0