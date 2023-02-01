ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochsner opens three-story medical complex at Clearview

By Jordan Lippincott
 4 days ago

METAIRIE (WGNO)—What used to be a shopping destination in Metairie is becoming a medical destination.

Ochsner leaders were joined by Jefferson Parish officials Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Ochsner Medical Complex – Clearview, located where the old Sears used to be.

It was a project about three years in the making, thanks to Ochsner’s executive team.

“There’s not a lot of health systems in the country that I think would double down and make a $115 million investment during a pandemic,” Ochsner Health Regional CEO Robert Wolterman said.

The three-story facility, which houses state-of-the-art technology, is being called a patient-centered healthcare destination. Some of the amenities include valet and even a medical spa!

“We like to think of it as a one-stop shop, so people can [access the] drive-through pharmacy, they can come in to get their labs or imaging done,” Andrew Hancher, Ochsner’s assistant vice president for ambulatory operations, explained. “Really everything is built around convenience in this location.”

Officials say the opening of the Clearview medical complex demonstrates a commitment to the community.

“As parish president, I’m always concerned about jobs, so I believe you have 250 new jobs just at this location, adding to your 12,000 other jobs of people who work in Jefferson Parish, the majority of those who also live in Jefferson Parish,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

Ochsner staff are hitting the ground running Wednesday with more than 250 clinic visits, starting at 7 a.m.

