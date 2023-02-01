Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
counton2.com
Attorney Ronnie Richter provides analysis on character evidence admissibility in Murdaugh trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorney Ronnie Richter — one of the attorneys for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield — joined News 2’s Carolyn Murray to provide expert analysis as the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues in Colleton County. A large portion of Thursday’s testimony was dedicated to...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial
In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
State’s motive testimony could prolong Alex Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several witnesses testified Thursady without the jury present about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes as the state seeks to establish a motive in his murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 8 […]
live5news.com
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One...
WLTX.com
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
live5news.com
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
abcnews4.com
Colleton man who strangled ex-girlfriend sentenced 50 years in prison: Report
HAMPTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man who allegedly tried to set fire to the mobile home his ex-girlfriend lay dead has been convicted of her murder. Jarvise Terrel Jenkins, 38, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb 1. by a Hampton County General Sessions Court jury of murdering Anelia Simone Garvin, 27, in December 2018. Jenkins is sentenced to 50 years in prison.
abcnews4.com
Police to up presence on C.E.W. Middle South Campus after threat found in bathroom
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston Police Department (CPD) have provided further information on the threat. According to the CCSD, the message "School Shooting Thursday" was written on a restroom stall. There appeared to be an attempt from an individual to wipe off / scratch off the message.
abcnews4.com
BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver
The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
abcnews4.com
Police pursuit in North Charleston uncovers pistol, marijuana in woman's car
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a North Charleston woman on Jan. 31 following a police chase. According to a press release from the CCSO, Tyesha R. Smith, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage, and unlawfully carrying a pistol. She was also issued citations for uninsured vehicle, disregarding a traffic signal, violation of a beginner permit, and simple possession of marijuana.
abcnews4.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested on Wednesday after a police officer attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation, resulting in a high-speed chase on I-526, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Vincent Manigault, 32,...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
counton2.com
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over Charleston?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?. Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
live5news.com
National Adderall shortage impacts Lowcountry pharmacies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry pharmacist says less than 20% of the normal number of tablets that one Adderall wholesaler provides is currently in stock. This comes after months of pharmacists across the country experiencing a major shortage in Adderall. The Food and Drug Administration first declared an...
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
