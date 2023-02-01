ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

North Dakota state house passes two Pledge of Allegiance bills

By Joel Porter
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oz6Nm_0kY8ZsuT00

( KXNET ) — North Dakota lawmakers took a step toward reinforcing the saying of the pledge of allegiance around the state.

While House Bill 1120 doesn’t require that all elected officials recite the pledge, it states they must be given the opportunity to participate in the pledge to the flag before meetings.

On the House floor on Tuesday, the bill passed with unanimous support.

North Dakota lawmaker hopes to heavily tax out-of-state policy dollars

House Bill 1172 reinforces the words in the pledge and doesn’t allow for any words to be removed from the pledge of allegiance.

“I was watching some meetings on budgets from around the state and I noticed nobody was doing the pledge of allegiance anymore,” Rep. Pat Heinert said. “And I started to think, we do it every day here, why aren’t we doing it in these meetings that are important to people? And why aren’t we starting with that thought process in mind that we are one nation under God?”

Both bills passed the State House with large support.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

House Bill 1416 meets some opposition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers consider school voucher bills for non-public school education

(Fargo, ND) -- Two bills under consideration at the Capitol will affect education if passed. House Bill 1532 and Senate Bill 2369 would accommodate the use of public money for private and home schooling. Both bills are considered voucher bills which supporters say would give parents more flexibility in making education decisions for their family. The House bill would create a reimbursement plan for up to 30-percent of the cost of tuition to a private school. The Senate bill would use property tax credits for families that choose non-public education for their children.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills

A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
mitchellnow.com

Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
US 103.3

Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?

It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem signs first new law of the year

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy