Recall campaign asks IG to investigate Cantrell mailer
The campaign for a recall election of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has asked New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel to investigate a brochure the mayor’s office mailed to more than 100,00 New Orleans residents.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Mayor Cantrell and the Royal Entitlement Blues
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Mayor LaToya Cantrell found herself in potentially hot legal waters this week over the misuse of city funds for her own benefit. It’s a song all too familiar in New Orleans these days. This week’s rendition involves Cantrell’s decision to use $50,000 in city funds to send out a mailer crediting her “strong leadership” for all manner of accomplishments and featuring multiple images of Cantrell. Unfortunately for the mayor, the mailer appears to violate state law.
fox8live.com
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
NOLA.com
Behind the Headlines: Can Mayor Cantrell regain the city's trust?
One year into her second term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces troubles on all fronts, from crime and infrastructure challenges to a series of damaging headlines about her behavior and a recall drive. Columnists Stephanie Grace, Will Sutton and Clancy DuBos sat down to discuss the big question behind all the headlines: Can Cantrell turn things around?
NOLA.com
New Orleans Democrats’ endorsement of candidate with domestic violence history splits party leaders
The Orleans Parish Democratic Party’s endorsement of a state House candidate who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge a decade ago has created a rift between local party members. Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee members last week voted to endorse Steven Kennedy, one of six candidates vying to...
Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
NOLA.com
City-funded mailer touting Mayor Cantrell's 'Strong Leadership for a Resilient City' may violate state law
A recent flyer sent to thousands of New Orleanians by the city crediting Mayor LaToya Cantrell for a host of public safety, infrastructure and economic improvements could run afoul of state campaign finance regulations. The glossy flyer, which started showing up in mailboxes over the last 10 days, prominently features...
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
fox8live.com
96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
NOLA.com
Morrell slams Cantrell over leadership 'vacuum,' says council has mandate to curb mayoral excesses
New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell said the days of a strong executive branch bulldozing the city’s legislative body are over, and he's vowed to use the council as an independent check against Mayor LaToya Cantrell over the remainder of her time in office. Morrell took over as...
WDSU
Finance report released on the NoLaToya recall campaign
NEW ORLEANS — The finance report on the campaign to recall the mayor of New Orleans has been released. The report covers from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 29, 2022. Over $488,000 was contributed to the campaign in the months. The report shows that Uptown businessman, Rick Farrell, has...
Ray Nagin ordered to up monthly restitution payments
A federal judge has ordered convicted former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin to increase his monthly restitution payments from $500 to $1,200.
City Council: Dump trash, lose car
Illegal dumping is no stranger to New Orleans neighborhoods. But the city has had enough and one city council member, Oliver Thomas, in his districts of New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward.
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
NOLA.com
Judge applauds New Orleans police recruiting, warns against premature end to consent decree
The federal judge overseeing New Orleans Police Department reforms applauded the agency Thursday for recruiting new officers and giving some police work to civilian employees, but she warned that its decade-old federal consent decree will not end prematurely. District Judge Susie Morgan expressed alarm over repeated comments by public officials...
2 NOPD officers exposed to fentanyl needed Narcan - Mayor Cantrell says
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers who were exposed to fentanyl three weeks ago while responding to a call, needed Narcan to recover from the exposure, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday morning at her weekly press briefing. Cantrell said that the officers picked up a bag or...
NOLA.com
Candidate for Orleans Parish judge makes second run for office after forgery derailed first bid
Diedre Pierce Kelly qualified as a candidate for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge last week with a slew of endorsements from the city's political establishment, including U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, five state legislators, all three criminal court clerks and six of the seven City Council members. Kelly is running...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves 'padlock' ordinance, gun penalty and NOPD hiring audit
In a series of moves aimed at chipping away at the city's crime problem, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday passed measures directed at nuisance businesses, the parents of kids who bring guns to school and illegal dumping, while also asking for an auditor to take a close look at police recruiting.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
