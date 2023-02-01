ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Commentary: Mayor Cantrell and the Royal Entitlement Blues

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Mayor LaToya Cantrell found herself in potentially hot legal waters this week over the misuse of city funds for her own benefit. It’s a song all too familiar in New Orleans these days. This week’s rendition involves Cantrell’s decision to use $50,000 in city funds to send out a mailer crediting her “strong leadership” for all manner of accomplishments and featuring multiple images of Cantrell. Unfortunately for the mayor, the mailer appears to violate state law.
NOLA.com

Behind the Headlines: Can Mayor Cantrell regain the city's trust?

One year into her second term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces troubles on all fronts, from crime and infrastructure challenges to a series of damaging headlines about her behavior and a recall drive. Columnists Stephanie Grace, Will Sutton and Clancy DuBos sat down to discuss the big question behind all the headlines: Can Cantrell turn things around?
WAFB

Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
NOLA.com

Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch

No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
fox8live.com

96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
WDSU

Finance report released on the NoLaToya recall campaign

NEW ORLEANS — The finance report on the campaign to recall the mayor of New Orleans has been released. The report covers from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 29, 2022. Over $488,000 was contributed to the campaign in the months. The report shows that Uptown businessman, Rick Farrell, has...
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?

My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
