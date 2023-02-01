ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is not taking any chances ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. Speaking this week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles — to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. “Chiefs [fans], do... The post Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed

The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shares How He Knew Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One: ‘We Met in 5th Grade’

When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back. “We met in fifth grade, so I won't say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Miami basketball wins at Clemson for biggest victory of season

The Miami basketball team held on late to earn a 78-74 win at Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Miami ended a 15-game Clemson home win streak at Littlejohn Coliseum. Miami had exceptional balance with all five starters finishing in double figures and Harlond Beverly contributing seven off the bench in the first half.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy