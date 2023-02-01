Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
The Triple Threat is here just in time for the Super BowlChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl
Travis Kelce is not taking any chances ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. Speaking this week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles — to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. “Chiefs [fans], do... The post Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
As Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, their violent traditions alienate even some local fans
The Kansas City Chiefs’ unprecedented success has made them the darling of the National Football League. Their high-flying quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has attracted new fans from around the world, and local businesses benefit from the millions of dollars spent by spectators reveling in the team’s success. But, as...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed
The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes weighs in on hot NFL debate that took over the internet during the playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made reference to a wild debate on Thursday that’s taken over the internet during the NFL playoffs. Mahomes, who played college football at Texas Tech, was asked by a reporter about the significance of having two former Big 12 quarterbacks playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Sporting News
Donna Kelce has perfect response when asked if she's rooting for Eagles or Chiefs in 2023 Super Bowl
Donna Kelce is handling a difficult task with the utmost grace ahead of Super Bowl 57. Both of Kelce's sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, are playing on the NFL's biggest stage. They are the first pair of brothers to play against one another in the Super Bowl, and that makes Donna's job a bit difficult.
George Kittle Had Hysterical Question for Brock Purdy After Injury (Video)
The 49ers tight end tried to make light of the situation.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shares How He Knew Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One: ‘We Met in 5th Grade’
When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back. “We met in fifth grade, so I won't say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his […]
sportszion.com
Andy Reid gives major injury update on Chiefs’ Trio Wide Receivers, expresses uncertainty ahead Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia eagles
The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and will face the in-form Eagles. Eagles throughout the season were destructive, and along with their playoff victories, they have gone on to win sixteen encounters out of their nineteen. The Chiefs will have to give it their all to win against the charging flok of Eagles.
Steph Curry injury update: Everything to know after Warriors star leaves game [UPDATED]
Steph Curry had to leave the Warriors game against the Mavericks after bumping his knee. Here’s everything we know about the injury. When Steph Curry is healthy and firing, the Warriors are an unstoppable force. When he’s not? Fans in San Francisco would rather not think about that.
SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, but the line has made a noticeable shift, with
Miami basketball wins at Clemson for biggest victory of season
The Miami basketball team held on late to earn a 78-74 win at Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Miami ended a 15-game Clemson home win streak at Littlejohn Coliseum. Miami had exceptional balance with all five starters finishing in double figures and Harlond Beverly contributing seven off the bench in the first half.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0