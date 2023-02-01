Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Related
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
Pelotonia 2023 scheduled to kick off in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pelotonia, a nonprofit organization that raises money for cancer research, is kicking off its 15th year with a new cycling event. The organization raises funds to accelerate cancer research through its "Ride Weekend" and yearly cycling events. So far, Pelotonia has raised more than $258 million for the community’s One Goal to advance cancer research, according to a press release.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
Columbus resident to be a contestant on "Survivor 44"
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is the first Columbus resident to compete on the rugged competition show.
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Stone Foltz's family meets man who received son’s liver
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The parents of a young man who died from a hazing incident while he was at a college got to meet the person who received their son's liver. The death of Stone Foltz in March 2021 garnered national attention with heightened calls to end hazing. Foltz...
What happened to Anna Zirkle?
It’s been 26 years since family and friends last spoke to Anna Zirkle.
MSNBC
A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf
Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars.
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them.
NBC4 Columbus
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio
Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
New Columbus police gang enforcement will not be ‘rogue’ unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Specialized police units have been under scrutiny across the country after the death of Tyre Nichols. The officers charged were part of the now-disbanded SCORPION unit, which faced criticism about officer training and experience. Columbus Division of Police First Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said she was...
Misunderstanding over Linden mural sparks controversy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building on Cleveland Avenue is causing quite a stir on social media, mainly because some want it changed. On Tuesday, a Facebook post quickly spread from community members expressing concern, stating that a tenant in the building wanted the mural removed. Over 1,600 people signed a petition from OSU's Linden Murals of Empowerment group supporting the mural.
The Kid LAROI bringing 'Bleed For You' college tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kid LAROI will be going on his first ever college tour which includes a show in Columbus. The GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiplatinum recording artist announced the dates for his 'Bleed For You Tour' on Tuesday. The tour includes a stop in Columbus at the Schottenstein...
Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard
Head to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for a day of kid-friendly carnival games and special character appearances.
10TV
Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 2