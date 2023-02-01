Read full article on original website
IU students demand change in response to recent transgender discrimination
Indiana University students took to the streets in solidarity with the LGBTQ community Thursday afternoon.
WISH-TV
IPS offers top university courses at Crispus Attucks High School
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An education justice group is bringing attention to one school in Indianapolis that’s paving the way for students by providing dual-enrollment college courses. It’s the first of its kind in Indiana. Destiney Wilson, a student at Crispus Attucks High School, said, “This program is...
WISH-TV
Shabazz defends past comments on crime and poverty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Republican mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz on Friday said past comments on crime were meant to provoke thought and discussion. Democrats already are targeting Shabazz over past comments he has made such as a 2015 op-ed in which he referred to the matter of homicides involving people with past felony convictions as “a self-cleaning oven.”
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Unveils 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Today, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. Higher Education at the Speed of Life is comprised of four goals: Teaching and Learning, Workforce and Careers, Student Experience, and Operational Excellence. The plan also contains an updated list of values and revised metrics that will continue to drive outcomes that better align with the state’s goals of higher education attainment and completions.
WISH-TV
Hoosier (H)Arts talks poetry
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Candlelight theatre’s Hoosier (H)Arts is a night of love, poetry and music that celebrates Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and a few of Indiana’s up-and-coming poets. Lindsey Beckley, events manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Mavis Washington, the director of Hoosier...
Perry Township Schools looking to fill cafeteria jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — Schools across Indiana are searching for more hands to help care for their students. At Perry Township Schools, that includes inside the cafeteria. According to Erin Coleman, the director of child nutrition at Perry Township, the department needs to fill about 35 open positions. That's why the...
iusbpreface.net
Bloomington hate crime exposes holes in legal system
Earlier this month, an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was repeatedly stabbed in the head when exiting a public bus. The student’s assailant freely admitted to the police that it was on account of the victim “being Chinese”. (Staff-Writer) Earlier this month, an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was...
WISH-TV
Political party holds rally for Nichols and Whitfield III
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small but vocal crowd with the Party for Socialism and Liberation rallied on Monument Circle Saturday. The group said it wouldn’t be satisfied until the five Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols on January 7 are sent to prison.
WR Reece Bellin talks decision to join IU program as a preferred walk-on
Earlier this week in-state prospect Reece Bellin announced that he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound wide receiver from Carmel (IN) Carmel H.S. spoke with Peegs.com about his decision to play for the Hoosiers. Bellin said the opportunity to stay close to home, receive a...
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
WISH-TV
Demand for egg-producing hens skyrockets at hatcheries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts at Purdue University are predicting consumers are finally going to see a drop in egg prices soon, but the industry is facing another challenge. I-Team 8 found the demand for egg-laying hens is straining the industry. Darrin Karcher, a Purdue University professor who studies poultry,...
thejournalrewired.com
‘Honored and blessed’
Anchor adviser Sam Hanley wins Indiana Adviser of the Year award. Each year, the Indiana High School Press Association holds a state convention for schools across Indiana. This event is hosted at Franklin College in Franklin, Ind. During the convention, a keynote speech is given followed by awards and various...
bsquarebulletin.com
2023 Bloomington Elections | Primary field for Dems set: 3 for mayor, 5 of 6 council districts contested, 7 candidates for 3 at-large seats, 1 for clerk
On Jan. 4, residents were able start filing official decorations of candidacy in the 2023 Bloomington primary elections. But at noon on Friday, the time for filing official paperwork expired. No unexpected declarations for mayor were recorded on the last day of filing. That means voters across the city in...
bsquarebulletin.com
Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?
The question of removing Greg Alexander from Bloomington’s traffic commission won’t get a vote by the city council until March 1 at the earliest. At this past Wednesday’s city council meeting, the matter was referred to a special committee that already existed, after it was appointed by council president Sue Sgambelluri at the first meeting of the year.
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots
Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty of one count of conspiracy, 14 counts of fraud and three counts of money laundering.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU to honor legendary radio voice Don Fischer at halftime of Purdue game
——————- The Indiana University athletics program is celebrating the 50-year career of the “Voice of the Hoosiers” football and basketball teams, Don Fischer. He will be honored in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at halftime of Saturday’s game with Purdue. In 1973, WIRE-Radio...
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
