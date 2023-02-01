ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Tuesday to discuss de-escalating rising tension and reaching peace with Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZMnP_0kY8Z7wv00
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday. Photo by Palestinian President Press Office / UPI

During meeting in the president's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Abbas accused the Israeli government of being responsible for unrest in the region, stating that the nation has violated peace agreements by committing crimes against Palestinians.

"The continued opposition to the efforts of the Palestinian people to defend their existence and their legitimate rights in international forums and courts, and to provide international protection -- to provide international protection for our people -- is a policy that encourages the Israeli occupier to commit more crimes and violate international law," Abbas said.

The meeting comes days after a gunman, identified as Palestinian Khariri Alkam, opened fire at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, killing seven people.

Less than a week ago, Israeli forces stormed a Palestinian refugee camp to destroy the home of Udai Tamimi, the man accused of killing Israel Defense Force Sgt. Noa Lazar in October.

Abbas said Israel is not being held accountable by the international community. He suggested actions such as Israel withdrawing from territories agreed upon in the Arab Peace Initiative and recognizing an independent Palestine are the "main entry point" for resuming peace talks.

The president urged that the Palestinian Authority is ready to work with the United States and international partners to open a dialogue with Israel.

"We have always shown commitment to the resolutions of international-led peace, renunciation of violence and terrorism and respect for signed agreements," Abbas said.

"Our people will not accept the continuation of the occupation forever, and the regional security will not be strengthened by violating the sanctity of the holy sites, downplaying on the dignity of the Palestinian people and ignoring their legitimate rights to freedom, dignity and independence."

Blinken offered condolences for Palestinians who have been killed in the violence, acknowledging that Palestinians and Israelis are facing an increased sense of instability. He said the first step forward is to de-escalate the tensions before mapping out a path to true peace.

"What we're seeing now from Palestinians is a shrinking horizon of hope, not an expanding one; and that, too, we believe needs to change," Blinken said.

Blinken discussed federal support the United States has dedicated to the Palestinian Authority, such as the $890 million contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees. He announced the United States is contributing another $50 million to the project.

Like Abbas, Blinken condemned actions of terror, though he directed his statement toward both sides.

"This is a challenging time. I appreciate the president's determination to try to work through it in a responsible way that looks out for the lives of everyone, of Palestinians and Israelis alike," he said.

Blinken met with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier in the day. He also emphasized the importance of equal opportunities and equal rights of Israelis and Palestinians in his conversation with Lapid. The meeting with Gallant centered around the U.S.-Israel allyship's efforts to deter Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

"The secretary offered renewed condemnation of the terrorist attacks that Israel has endured in recent days," a press release from the U.S. State Department said.

"He also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank, and emphasized the need for all parties to take steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Jewish Press

Stop Using The Name “Palestinians”!

Before Israel declared itself an independent state in May 1948, “Palestinians” were a mix of Jews, Christians and Muslims. At the end of the 1948-9 Arab-Israeli War, the region was divided and renamed. There were Israeli Jews, Christians and Muslims, but no longer any “Palestinians,” as the non-Israeli territory fell under Egypt (Gaza) and The Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan (the west bank of the Jordan River). The term “Palestinians” for the United Nations came to only mean Arab refugees from Israel, who were then living either in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Gaza and Israel (the term Palestinian refugees inside of Israel was phased out by the global body in 1952).
The Jewish Press

Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
The Jewish Press

Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please

Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
526K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy