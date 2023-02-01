ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
fox5atlanta.com

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to fatal Decatur nightclub shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 26-year-old security guard dead outside a Decatur nightclub in October. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say 23-year-old Lithonia man Dion Watkins was taken into custody on arrest...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thesource.com

The YSL Case: YSL Members Shank Fellow Inmate As Jury Selection Stalls

Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blalock, defendants in the blockbuster Fulton County trial of Young Thug and the alleged “Young Slime Life” criminal organization, have been accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, where they are being held. At the same time, the jury is selected for their trial.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested

That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
allhiphop.com

Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a male was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Gidewon according to officials. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of seven killed in Newton County hit and run

A mother of even was killed in a hit and run. Now, loved ones are desperate to find the person responsible. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says they won't stop until they find the driver who never even bothered to stop.
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA

