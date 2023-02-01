Read full article on original website
Related
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested for suspect 'contraband drop' at DeKalb County Jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was trying to take advantage of a broken window at the DeKalb County Jail to drop off items such illegal drugs, tobacco, cell phones, and other contraband to inmates. Michael Anthony Dixon was charged with crossing a guard line with weapons,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to fatal Decatur nightclub shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 26-year-old security guard dead outside a Decatur nightclub in October. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say 23-year-old Lithonia man Dion Watkins was taken into custody on arrest...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb DA announces recusal as GBI reveals more evidence from officer-involved shooting
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that her office is voluntarily recusing itself from the officer-involved shooting case that occurred on Jan. 18 at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in unincorporated DeKalb County. “This becomes the first officer-involved shooting case that this office has...
Clayton County woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 from employer, deputies say
The victim claimed he had no idea that his employee was using his credit card information.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
thesource.com
The YSL Case: YSL Members Shank Fellow Inmate As Jury Selection Stalls
Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blalock, defendants in the blockbuster Fulton County trial of Young Thug and the alleged “Young Slime Life” criminal organization, have been accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, where they are being held. At the same time, the jury is selected for their trial.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
allhiphop.com
Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail
Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
Club co-owner dead after shooting outside Atlanta nightclub, police say
The investigation remains ongoing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a male was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Gidewon according to officials. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a...
YSL trial: Why Fulton’s sweeping gang case is moving so slowly
Jury selection in the sweeping gang case against award-winning rapper Young Thug and his 13 co-defendants officially beg...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of seven killed in Newton County hit and run
A mother of even was killed in a hit and run. Now, loved ones are desperate to find the person responsible. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says they won't stop until they find the driver who never even bothered to stop.
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Comments / 1