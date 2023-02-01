Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Different Ways To Look at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees CareerIBWAA
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
multihousingnews.com
New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community
Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
State audit of COVID spending by 15 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending
A new audit by CohnReznick found $2.2 million in unsupported spending by 10 towns. Many of the flagged costs involved payroll. The post State audit of COVID spending by 15 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
darienite.com
Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants and Other Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. Of those, one inspections resulted in a “B” rating and the other five each received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut. As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 outages in its service territory.
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
ctexaminer.com
A Vision for Old Lyme of Cold Corporate Environments with AutoCAD Hearts
For months, I’ve driven past a large new development off I-95 in Branford, watching it expand like a sea sponge in water. Yesterday, I decided to get off and take a closer look. The construction is straight out of a planning handbook. Mixed-use storefronts along a faux lane, (insert...
DoingItLocal
Weston News: Another Structure Fire
2023-02-04@3:49pm–#Weston CT– Fire photographer Sayje Benjamin is at another fire in Weston on Davis Hill Road. This is a block from the other fire Hemlock Ridge, it is SPECULATED that an ember from the other fire MIGHT of sparked this fire. This has NOT been confirmed.
darientimes.com
Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said
NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000.
themonroesun.com
Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles
MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 1:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m. Monday received a report of a bike stolen from the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue. The Parking Commission on Wednesday unanimously elected Jennifer Donovan as chair. ***. The youth groups of First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan are holding a...
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 2
38 Main Street: Shawn R. Etlinger and Celeste Lavallee-Etlinger to Fred and Jacqueline H. Steenkamp, $450,000 on Dec. 28. 15 Pent Road: Dzenis Jasavic to Nezad Jasavic, $251,000 on Dec. 21. 58 River Street: Justin T. Digianni to Colin Walter and Julia Peterson, $349,500 on Dec. 21. East Haven. 4...
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
talkofthesound.com
Popular Westchester Chef Arrested by New Rochelle Police for Drunk Driving —without a Drivers License
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 3, 2023) — Brian MacMenamin, 56, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested this past summer by New Rochelle Police and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated – 1st Offense. MacMenamin has been the chef at MacMenamin’s Grill...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Work to Repair Large Water Main Break in Westport
Aquarion Water Company said their crews are working to repair a water main break that's affecting over 20 streets in Westport. The break was reported on Duck Pond Road in the Saugatuck Shores area. Crews said they're actively working to make repairs, and the break is expected to be fixed...
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
NBC Connecticut
Homicide Investigation Closes Part of Route 7 North, I-95 North and I-95 South in Norwalk
A homicide investigation has closed Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's...
