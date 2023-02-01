ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

multihousingnews.com

New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community

Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
STAMFORD, CT
darienite.com

Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants and Other Food-Serving Establishments

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. Of those, one inspections resulted in a “B” rating and the other five each received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
tourcounsel.com

Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Weston News: Another Structure Fire

2023-02-04@3:49pm–#Weston CT– Fire photographer Sayje Benjamin is at another fire in Weston on Davis Hill Road. This is a block from the other fire Hemlock Ridge, it is SPECULATED that an ember from the other fire MIGHT of sparked this fire. This has NOT been confirmed.
WESTON, CT
darientimes.com

Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
themonroesun.com

Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles

MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
MONROE, CT
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 1:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m. Monday received a report of a bike stolen from the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue. The Parking Commission on Wednesday unanimously elected Jennifer Donovan as chair. ***. The youth groups of First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan are holding a...
NEW CANAAN, CT
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 2

38 Main Street: Shawn R. Etlinger and Celeste Lavallee-Etlinger to Fred and Jacqueline H. Steenkamp, $450,000 on Dec. 28. 15 Pent Road: Dzenis Jasavic to Nezad Jasavic, $251,000 on Dec. 21. 58 River Street: Justin T. Digianni to Colin Walter and Julia Peterson, $349,500 on Dec. 21. East Haven. 4...
DEEP RIVER, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Crews Work to Repair Large Water Main Break in Westport

Aquarion Water Company said their crews are working to repair a water main break that's affecting over 20 streets in Westport. The break was reported on Duck Pond Road in the Saugatuck Shores area. Crews said they're actively working to make repairs, and the break is expected to be fixed...
WESTPORT, CT

