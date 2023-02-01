Read full article on original website
Different Ways To Look at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees CareerIBWAA
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner
Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
Upworthy
Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
Prospect barn fire kills all animals inside
An unknown number of animals were killed in a barn fire in the area of Spring Road on Friday night.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Armed Restaurant Robbery: Duo On Loose After Incident In Fairfield County
Two armed men allegedly forced an employee to open a popular Fairfield County restaurant during a robbery.The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Original Vazzy's on Broadbridge Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.Two men approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it…
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Hudson Valley: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with …
NBC Connecticut
Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats
There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
Eyewitness News
Missing New Haven boy found safe
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven boy who was reported missing has been found safe. He was found Wednesday evening. Justin Taylor was last seen leaving Fair Haven Middle School on Wednesday, according to the boy’s family. Police said Justin is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
Update: Person Killed By Train In Peekskill, Metro-North Service Resumes
A person was killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said. The person's identity has not yet been released pending notification of their family. The incident caused...
Person Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Resumes With Delays In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story - Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service ResumesService has resumed after a person was struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in Peekskill.At around 6:45 a.m., Met…
ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train
The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
Eyewitness News
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Wallingford on Wednesday morning. The address was 21 Toelles Rd., which is listed as AMETEK Metals. There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the fire. It was also unclear how...
