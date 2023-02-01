ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner

Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
GLEN COVE, NY
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats

There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing New Haven boy found safe

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven boy who was reported missing has been found safe. He was found Wednesday evening. Justin Taylor was last seen leaving Fair Haven Middle School on Wednesday, according to the boy’s family. Police said Justin is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train

The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Eyewitness News

Fire breaks out at commercial building in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Wallingford on Wednesday morning. The address was 21 Toelles Rd., which is listed as AMETEK Metals. There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the fire. It was also unclear how...
WALLINGFORD, CT

