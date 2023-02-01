ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts has some of highest child care costs in the country

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Mass. is one of most expensive for child care 00:20

BOSTON -- New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Massachusetts is one of the highest-paying states in the country for child care.

Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year -- that's about 20% of family budgets.

Massachusetts had four counties in the top 20 list of most expensive places for infant care:

  • Norfolk County: $26,409
  • Middlesex County: $26,409
  • Suffolk County: $23,166
  • Essex County: $23,108

Middlesex and Norfolk County were ranked third and fourth in the entire country.

Arlington County in Virginia was the most expensive followed by San Francisco County in California.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

