Massachusetts has some of highest child care costs in the country
BOSTON -- New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Massachusetts is one of the highest-paying states in the country for child care.
Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year -- that's about 20% of family budgets.
Massachusetts had four counties in the top 20 list of most expensive places for infant care:
- Norfolk County: $26,409
- Middlesex County: $26,409
- Suffolk County: $23,166
- Essex County: $23,108
Middlesex and Norfolk County were ranked third and fourth in the entire country.
Arlington County in Virginia was the most expensive followed by San Francisco County in California.
