Massachusetts has some of highest child care costs in the country

BOSTON -- New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Massachusetts is one of the highest-paying states in the country for child care.

Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year -- that's about 20% of family budgets.

Massachusetts had four counties in the top 20 list of most expensive places for infant care:

Norfolk County: $26,409

Middlesex County: $26,409



Suffolk County: $23,166

Essex County: $23,108

Middlesex and Norfolk County were ranked third and fourth in the entire country.

Arlington County in Virginia was the most expensive followed by San Francisco County in California.