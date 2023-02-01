Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
From glamping to celebrating the 'Roaring '20s,' new hotels offer Asheville mystique
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At a time when hotel occupancy rates are showing signs of potential market saturation and softening, 500 new hotel rooms are coming online in Asheville in 2023. The board reviewed the latest data on Asheville’s tourism business, hotel stays and spending still lagging from Asheville’s...
WLOS.com
New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
WLOS.com
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, first in NC, celebrates 40th anniversary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is coming up on a major milestone. The nonprofit is marking 40 years of helping people realize the dream of owning their own home. This Habitat affiliate was the first in North Carolina -- and now there are more than...
gsabusiness.com
New bourbon bar, restaurant opens at warehouse district in Greenville
The development group that brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin, just opened a new bourbon bar and restaurant concept at Hampton Station in Greenville on Wednesday. Bourbon Street at Hampton Station, 1320 Hampton Avenue...
WLOS.com
Artists, toymakers from across US, Canada come together for Asheville Designer Toy Expo
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for some new, interesting toys or art? Look no further than the annual Asheville Designer Toy Expo. The Grey Eagle Music Hall traded its typical venue used for music into one for unique, handmade, one-of-a-kind toys as "Assembly Required: The Asheville Designer Toy Expo" took place there Saturday, Feb. 4.
WLOS.com
Sunny Day Play Space in Asheville gives children 6 and younger a new place to explore
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new indoor play space has opened in Asheville. Sunny Day Play Space on Rosscraggon Road, which opened earlier this week, is designed to let kids be kids in a safe environment. Parents can socialize, get some work done or even have some fun of...
tribpapers.com
Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day
Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Outlets | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Outlets, formerly Biltmore Square Mall, is a shopping mall located just off Interstate 26 on Brevard Road (North Carolina Highway 191) in Asheville, North Carolina, United States. Outlet stores include Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Coach, Cole Haan, GAP Factory Store, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, RH Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley. Field & Stream did have a store but has since closed at Asheville Outlets and is now a Sportsman's Warehouse.
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
WLOS.com
Buncombe business leaders discuss McCormick Field upgrades, county's comprehensive plan
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders with Asheville's Minor League Baseball team discussed the need for more than $30 million in repairs to McCormick Field during a Council of Independent Business Owners (CIBO) meeting on Friday. Earlier this week, Buncombe County commissioners revealed a finance plan for the baseball stadium....
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot 3 times while sleeping, restaurant community rallies to help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man is in critical condition after someone opened fire on his home early Friday morning. According to Alejandro Cedillo-Morales’ family, he was asleep in bed when the gunfire rang out on Black Locust Drive. Cedillo-Morales was hit three times; one of the bullets struck him in the neck.
biltmorebeacon.com
Asheville restaurant, chef get James Beard nods
The accolades continue for Asheville’s food scene. The James Beard Foundation recently announced that Neng Jr.’s was a semifinalist for its Best New Restaurant award and Josiah McGaughey of Vivian was a semifinalist for its Best Chef: Southeast award. Neng Jr.’s is an intimate 17-seat Filipinx restaurant with...
WLOS.com
Asheville metro, Buncombe County boast lowest unemployment rate in state for December
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For those who live in the Asheville metro area, the latest unemployment numbers for North Carolina bear good news. The N.C. Department of Commerce says Asheville and Buncombe County have the lowest unemployment numbers in the state, at 2.5% in December. Tyrell County tops the...
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
Two accused in series of Asheville business break-ins
Two people have been charged in connection with a string of recent break-ins at businesses across Asheville.
Final beam set in place on new Spartanburg County Courthouse
Spartanburg County leaders celebrated the final beam being placed onto the new county courthouse on Thursday.
WLOS.com
Update: Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store
Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
Comments / 0