fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
KYTV
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began issuing dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional...
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
KYTV
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. Hundreds of Springfield City Utilities customers are getting what’s probably an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Two months ago, On Your Side warned you these bills were on the way. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water...
KYTV
Springfield hospitals lift visitor flu restrictions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For those visiting Springfield hospitals, the restricted visitor regulations have been lifted because of fewer flu cases. “As of 8 a.m., this morning, we did drop our visitor restriction for kiddos, you know, ages 14 and under, for our inpatient areas with the exception of NICU for the little babies. Because of that, we are still seeing some respiratory illnesses in those little ones. So for the older kiddos or family members that they would like to come in and visit then they are allowed,” said Christy Bos, an Infection Prevention Specialist at Mercy.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
KYTV
City of Niangua, Mo., issues Boil Water Advisory
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Niangua asks customers to boil their water following a water main break. The break happened at the corner of Richmond and Washington. Customers should boil their water before cooking, drinking, or making ice. Boil advisories could last days. To report a correction or...
KYTV
DIGGING DEEPER: Springfield police mental health crisis protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 took a deeper look into mental health crisis training Springfield police officers undergo following a deadly officer-involved shooting. “The one entity that you will get when you call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it’s the police department, we are the response for pretty much anything everybody wants,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “We do everything we can to provide additional resources, training, and education to officers to better handle some of those calls.”
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities promises lower utility bills starting next month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In January, natural gas prices dropped about a third. Many international factors are involved, but on a local level, this will bring welcomed changes to monthly utility bills. “In next month’s bill, customers will start seeing the purchase gas adjustment lower, and that’ll be lower than...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The words “snow day” can excite children and frustrate parents. Four snow days in a row left some parents struggling to find childcare on such short notice. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the district tries to make that call as soon as...
Police ID southwest Mo. man killed after pulling gun on officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after pointing a handgun at them at a park, police said. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. Officers were talking to 33-year-old Justin M. Barker of Springfield, who said he had a gun and began to draw it from his waistband, according to a news release from police.
KYTV
Springfield Cardinals and proposed new landlords hope to expand non-baseball activities at Hammons Field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield’s plan to buy Hammons Field must get approval from the planning-and-zoning commission and the city council. There are other legal hoops to jump through as well before the deal is completed, but the plan calls for the city to pay $ 12 million for the stadium and $4 million for improvements to keep the Springfield Cardinals in town through 2038 and expand the facility’s activities with non-baseball events to create more revenue.
Highlandville mayor puts entire police force on administrative leave
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has put every remaining police officer on administrative leave after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic […]
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
KYTV
Springfield kids learn about STEM in park board education event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Making learning fun was the name of the game at a STEM-themed event in Springfield. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted its second-ever Frosty Fun event to get kids excited about science, engineering, technology, and math. Kids were challenged to design and make snow scoops, see...
933kwto.com
Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield
A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
