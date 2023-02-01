Read full article on original website
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
'Fast & Furious' Legacy Trailer Brings the Original Crew Back Together
Fast X is soon approaching and nostalgia is running high among the fans of the franchise. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers of the franchise are releasing a trailer of a past movie every day counting down to the release of the trailer for the newest installment. The latest movie to get a trailer is the 2009 Fast and Furious which saw Dom and Brian teaming up to take down a drug lord. The trailer takes us back to Mexico with Dom and the gang. The action-packed trailer hits the nostalgic factor right by featuring actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot among others. It shines a light on the emotional stakes and banter between Dom and Brian that was the highlight of the feature after the events of the previous films.
From 'The Midnight Club' to 'Yellowjackets': 10 Great TV Series That Perfectly Blend Horror and Mystery
Everyone loves a good horror story. Gore, shocks, scares and death. There's nothing quite so delicious. However, adding the element of mystery to the stories can be just the thing to cinch it all together. Now when it comes to television, there are a plethora of great horror shows out there, but what they're missing is that edge that a good mystery brings. Nothing beats a great mystery with plenty of scares.
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
Toni Collette to Star in Revenge Thriller 'The Prima Donna'
The Staircase costars Toni Collette and Odessa Young will reunite in the twisted revenge thriller The Prima Donna. The film, set in the rarified world of opera, will be written and directed by Nathan Silver for Cornerstone. Set in Rome, the David Gordon Green-produced film will center around Livia Angelli (Collette), a renowned opera diva who is preparing for the role of a lifetime when she's suddenly confronted with her fresh-out-of-rehab estranged daughter, Mimi (Young).
What Happened to the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Reality Show 'Real Nightmares'?
Most all of us have seen at least one episode of Fear Factor. We have seen people eat live bugs, be buried alive, and swim with sharks. We have felt their fear, covered our eyes at the gross scenes, and cheered for the teams that overcame the challenges to win. The only thing that could make that better for horror fans is taking that same concept and have Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) host it. This almost happened with the tv show Nightmare on Elm Street: Real Nightmares.
'Let the Right One In' Deserves a Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 1 of Let the Right One In.It continues to be rough out there in the world of streaming. On Monday, it was announced that the series Let the Right One In would not be continuing on at Showtime. Despite having a strong first season that boasted some really compelling performances which made for one of the best episodes of last year, its future now remains uncertain following a disappointing cancellation. It wasn’t alone as the rebooted Dexter: New Blood, the already-shot Three Women, and the new American Gigolo all got the axe as part of a rebranding at the streamer. While cancelations are always part of making television, there is something that continues to feel particularly crushing about seeing a litany of streaming shows only run for a single season and then get cut short. While not all are great, many deserve to continue on.
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
From ‘Ghosts’ to ‘Starstruck’: 11 Underrated Comedies to Brighten Up Your Year
Nowadays, streaming services are full of all kinds of comedy projects. With buzzworthy projects like Only Murders In The Building and Ted Lasso getting all the praise though, it's easy to overlook some of the hidden gems. Which is why we've come up with a list of several projects that are too good to be this underrated:
'The Boys' Season 4 Finale Title Revealed by Showrunner Eric Kripke
The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, has revealed the title of the Season 4 finale episode, much to the delight of fans. Kripke, who released the image on social media, posted a picture of the title page of the Season 4 script: "Assassination Run." The episode will be directed by Kripke...
'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial
Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.
'Ginny & Georgia's Georgia Miller and 'You's Joe Goldberg Show Just How Far a Person Can Go for Love
On the surface, there shouldn’t be many similarities between Georgia Miller, played by Brianne Howey in Ginny & Georgia, and Joe Goldberg, who is brought to life by Penn Badgley in You. The former serves as a single mother who is new to town and looking to start a career for herself while the latter is comfortable with a life working in a bookstore. Yet, the differences that may be present on the outside are nothing but a facade for the striking similarities the two share in their internal makeup. It's this composition that has made these two actors and the shows they star in smashing successes on the streaming platform. In order for viewers to fully believe just how far these opposite-end-of-the-spectrum characters would go for the people they love, the performances by Howey and Badgley have to be convincing. It's for these reasons that the two shows work so well and have their audiences constantly asking themselves just how far they’d go for the loved ones in their own lives.
'Never Let Me Go' Series Scrapped at FX
Less than a year from being picked up as a series by FX, Never Let Me Go is no longer moving forward. The series adaptation started development at FX in May 2022 and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. The television series had reportedly not begun production before it was scrapped.
'Rye Lane' Cast & Director on the Strange & Messy Charm of Their Impossibly Sweet Romcom
You’ve never seen a romantic comedy quite like Raine Allen-Miller's Rye Lane. Not only is the film oozing with style, passion, and authorial expressivity, but it also features two fantastic lead performances that confirm no other actors could have brought Yas and Dom to screen quite like Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in February 2023
It’s hard to believe that the first month of the year is already over! And with Netflix’s latest announcements of their upcoming releases, it can feel like a lot is happening in so little time. So, why not make the most of it this February? With some popular shows like You and Outer Banks returning to the streamer with their new seasons and anticipated shows like Freeridge launching, Netflix has put together a well-rounded list of content that you can binge on in February. If that’s not enough, then you can also check out their newly added library of foreign language shows and series.
They Cut the Queer Out of 'Scooby-Doo' Movie According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
James Gunn’s a household name now thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming role shepherding the new DC Universe. However, one of his most underrated gems of the 2000s was his scripts for Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. The first film in particular was very ahead of its time in terms of its edgier humorous style and brilliant parody of its source material.
'Willow' Star Ellie Bamber to Play Model Kate Moss in 'Moss & Freud'
Last year it was announced that a film about the partnership and collaboration between supermodel Kate Moss and painter Lucian Freud was in development. Now, the film. s two stars have also been named: Willow star Ellie Bamber and BAFTA winner Derek Jacobi will star in the title roles of Moss & Freud from writer and director James Lucas.
