On the surface, there shouldn’t be many similarities between Georgia Miller, played by Brianne Howey in Ginny & Georgia, and Joe Goldberg, who is brought to life by Penn Badgley in You. The former serves as a single mother who is new to town and looking to start a career for herself while the latter is comfortable with a life working in a bookstore. Yet, the differences that may be present on the outside are nothing but a facade for the striking similarities the two share in their internal makeup. It's this composition that has made these two actors and the shows they star in smashing successes on the streaming platform. In order for viewers to fully believe just how far these opposite-end-of-the-spectrum characters would go for the people they love, the performances by Howey and Badgley have to be convincing. It's for these reasons that the two shows work so well and have their audiences constantly asking themselves just how far they’d go for the loved ones in their own lives.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO