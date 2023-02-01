Read full article on original website
Kazakhstan’s Senate proposes revisions to digital asset mining bill
Kazakhstan’s Senate poured over a proposed bill from the Lower House of Parliament (Mazhilis) regarding sweeping changes to the virtual currency mining industry. At the plenary session in Astana, the Senators agreed to the bill’s general provisions but introduced some changes in certain sections. The bulk of the corrections centered on articles already provided by other laws in the country and a redefinition of terms.
Nigeria’s central bank launches fintech regulatory sandbox
Nigeria’s central bank has launched a regulatory sandbox for the country’s budding financial technology (fintech) sector. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the launch recently, describing the sandbox as its push to support “the development of new financial products and services that can improve how payment systems operate, mainly through digital channels.”
US flags BTC, ETH wallets linked to Russian sanctions evasion network
The United States Treasury has sanctioned the virtual currency wallets belonging to a Russian arms dealer for violating the existing sanctions against Russia and selected entities. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) made the announcement in a statement, confirming the blacklisting of BTC and Ethereum (ETH) addresses operated...
BTC miner Marathon Digital to launch $400M Abu Dhabi mining facility
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is set to open a new block reward mining facility in Abu Dhabi worth over $400 million. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Marathon announced it had partnered with FS Innovation to form Abu Dhabi Global Markets. Under the new entity, the two companies will set up mining sites in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and mine BTC.
UK details comprehensive plans to regulate digital assets as it kicks off public consultation
The U.K. formally unveiled its plans to bring the regulation of digital assets and digital asset businesses in line with traditional financial firms, as the government kicked off its long-awaited consultation on the topic on Tuesday. The plans are a continuation of a regulatory overhaul that has been in the...
BIS invites applications for next phase of UK CBDC API project
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is calling for applications from payment providers who want to participate in the next phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) API project, dubbed “Project Rosalind,” a joint initiative with the Bank of England (BoE). Through its London-based Innovation Hub, the...
The Bitcoin Association announces a series of new C-suite starters
Zug, Switzerland, 02 February 2023: The Bitcoin Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Cyrille Albrecht as Managing Director, Ewa Merino as Director of Finance and Operations, and Marcin Zarakowski as a new member of the Executive Committee. Cyrille joins The Bitcoin Association with over two decades of senior...
US officials call on Congress to ‘step up’ its digital asset efforts
United States officials have formally called on Congress to “step up its efforts” to regulate the digital asset industry in a report released this week. The officials, Brian Deese, Arati Prabhakar, Cecilia Rouse, and Jake Sullivan issued the call following a year-long investigation into the risks posed by digital assets and the potential for the U.S. executive branch to mitigate them.
Digital identity is coming, so make sure it works for you: The Bitcoin Masterclasses with Craig Wright
Does the idea of a digital identity for everyone fill you with dread? Like it or not, it seems inevitable at this stage. Rather than fighting the whole notion, the better option is to create digital ID standards that offer built-in privacy protections along with “convenience.” These are the concluding thoughts from The Bitcoin Masterclasses with Dr. Craig S. Wright, as participants share their thoughts.
Bittrex lays off 83 employees amid unfavorable macroeconomic market conditions
U.S.-based digital currency exchange Bittrex has terminated 83 employees in a bid to remain afloat amid macroeconomic conditions. The exchange blamed the multiple collapses of centralized entities in the digital currency space as a reason for the job cuts. The announcement came to light via the U.S. Employment Security Department’s...
Binance demanded WazirX ‘lie publicly’ to clear CZ’s name in leaked emails: report
Binance recently tried to bulldoze Indian exchange WazirX into publicly retracting statements about its ownership, a new report reveals. One news outlet says Binance threatened WazirX, citing leaked emails between the two exchanges, but the owners of the latter refused to heed the “unethical” orders. WazirX ownership has...
